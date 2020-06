Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool courtyard

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool

Well maintained townhouse in desired Boatworks community. Open terrace off dining room. 1st floor den is built for entertaining with access to courtyard. Blinds and window treatments remain with townhouse and furniture if desired. Vaulted ceilings in large main bedroom, ensuite bath with dual vanity and deep soaking tub, also large walk in closet. Close to Light Rail with access to PATH to NYC, Hoboken, and elsewhere. Buses to NYC, Exchange Place, Journal Sq and Port Authority.