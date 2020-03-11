171 West 8th ST

Amenities

hardwood floors parking some paid utils carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking

Available 08/01/20 Duplex 5 bedrooms w/parking, NO REALTOR'S FEE - Property Id: 72315



Duplex spacious 5 bedroom apartment, large living room, large dining room, eat in kitchen, hardwood floor, 1.5 bathrooms with parking. Located on the 2nd floor of a 2 family house in a quiet neighborhood Downtown Bayonne. NO REALTOR'S FEE, access to the backyard. 3 blocks away from the 8th Street Light Rail. No pets allowed. available to move in on August 1st. $2,200 a month, tenants pay own utilities, one year lease.



For more information call or text Ray (201)616-9907

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72315

Property Id 72315



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5826715)