Bayonne, NJ
171 West 8th ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

171 West 8th ST

171 West 8th Street · (551) 697-4216
Location

171 West 8th Street, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 1.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/20 Duplex 5 bedrooms w/parking, NO REALTOR'S FEE - Property Id: 72315

Duplex spacious 5 bedroom apartment, large living room, large dining room, eat in kitchen, hardwood floor, 1.5 bathrooms with parking. Located on the 2nd floor of a 2 family house in a quiet neighborhood Downtown Bayonne. NO REALTOR'S FEE, access to the backyard. 3 blocks away from the 8th Street Light Rail. No pets allowed. available to move in on August 1st. $2,200 a month, tenants pay own utilities, one year lease.

For more information call or text Ray (201)616-9907
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72315
Property Id 72315

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 West 8th ST have any available units?
171 West 8th ST has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 171 West 8th ST have?
Some of 171 West 8th ST's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 West 8th ST currently offering any rent specials?
171 West 8th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 West 8th ST pet-friendly?
No, 171 West 8th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 171 West 8th ST offer parking?
Yes, 171 West 8th ST does offer parking.
Does 171 West 8th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 West 8th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 West 8th ST have a pool?
No, 171 West 8th ST does not have a pool.
Does 171 West 8th ST have accessible units?
No, 171 West 8th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 171 West 8th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 West 8th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 West 8th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 West 8th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
