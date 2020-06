Amenities

Cozy and spacious 1 bed 1 bath unit close to Bayonne's beautiful Hudson County Park and 45th St. Light Rail Station. Hardwood floor throughout, newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, and tons of closet space. Heat & how water included in rent, wash/dry room in basement along with bike storage, and building maintenance available M-F. Sorry, no pets. 3rd floor walkup.