All apartments in Avon-by-the-Sea
Find more places like 327 Sylvania Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
/
327 Sylvania Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

327 Sylvania Avenue

327 Sylvania Avenue · (732) 898-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Avon-by-the-Sea
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

327 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ 07717
Avon-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

6 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spectacular seashore colonial available 8/8 -8/22/20 and 9/12-10/3 @ $6000 per week.This warm and welcoming home is newly renovated, enjoy the wonderful wrap around porch, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, private decks off master bedroom and 3rd floor bedroom. Retreat to the backyard, offering outside bar/grill area with many amenities, perfect for entertaining guests. Three blocks to the Avon Beach, 4 Adult / 2 Junior Badges. Outside shower $7000.00 per week , 2 week minimum. SecurityDeposit $2500.00.Cleaning Fee $175 every 2 weeks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Sylvania Avenue have any available units?
327 Sylvania Avenue has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 327 Sylvania Avenue have?
Some of 327 Sylvania Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Sylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
327 Sylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Sylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 327 Sylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon-by-the-Sea.
Does 327 Sylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 327 Sylvania Avenue offers parking.
Does 327 Sylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Sylvania Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Sylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 327 Sylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 327 Sylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 327 Sylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Sylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Sylvania Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Sylvania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Sylvania Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 327 Sylvania Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Avon-by-the-Sea 1 BedroomsAvon-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms
Avon-by-the-Sea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAvon-by-the-Sea Apartments with Parking
Avon-by-the-Sea Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJLakewood, NJ
Plainfield, NJLong Branch, NJHarrison, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJBrowns Mills, NJGarwood, NJMorganville, NJWest Freehold, NJSpring Lake, NJ
Holiday City-Berkeley, NJLawrence, NYOceanside, NYOcean Gate, NJRed Bank, NJAsbury Park, NJOakhurst, NJManasquan, NJKeansburg, NJPort Monmouth, NJWoodmere, NYFranklin Park, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity