327 Sylvania Avenue

Spectacular seashore colonial available 8/8 -8/22/20 and 9/12-10/3 @ $6000 per week.This warm and welcoming home is newly renovated, enjoy the wonderful wrap around porch, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, private decks off master bedroom and 3rd floor bedroom. Retreat to the backyard, offering outside bar/grill area with many amenities, perfect for entertaining guests. Three blocks to the Avon Beach, 4 Adult / 2 Junior Badges. Outside shower $7000.00 per week , 2 week minimum. SecurityDeposit $2500.00.Cleaning Fee $175 every 2 weeks.