107 Luxury Apartments for rent in Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
Avon-by-the-Sea
28 Woodland Avenue
28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
4300 sqft
Large Family? Reunion? Multi-generation vacation? This home, a former Inn has 8 bedrooms; 6 with private baths. Dates still available: wks between 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks.
Avon-by-the-Sea
22 E End Avenue
22 East End Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
summer rental. Just a half a block to beach.... living room off kitchen. OR $2,600 a week. $125 cleaning fee. Available Aug.21 to Labor Day. badges provided Available WINTER starting Sept.2020
Avon-by-the-Sea
203 Ocean Avenue
203 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 Bedroom
$10,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Season Summer Rental 2nd floor apartment across from the Beautiful Avon Beach. Furnished, Utilities Included. Bring your linens and your toothbrush you'll be all set to go.
Avon-by-the-Sea
26 Garfield Avenue
26 Garfield Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
This classic seashore colonial is ONLY AVAILABLE for 2 consecutive weeks for $15,000 from 8/8-8/22/20. The home is located just 3 doors from the ocean with beautiful views from the expansive front porch and MBR veranda.
Results within 1 mile of Avon-by-the-Sea
Bradley Beach
500 Evergreen Avenue
500 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
2755 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL! Aug 3-31. 18K. Oversized Corner Lot, 3 story, 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath home only 4 BLOCKS TO OCEAN! Beautiful wrap-around front porch with outdoor seating and TV. Sleeps 10. Gas Fireplace. Large living room, kitchen and dining room.
Belmar
204 10th Avenue
204 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Monthly Summer Rental - 1 Block to Beach. Totally Renovated - 4 Bedroom Cottage - All New Granite Counters, Appliances, Bath, Central Air, Terrace,. Be First to Occupy and Enjoy The Best Part of This Summer By the Beach.
Belmar
103 4th Avenue
103 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS DOWNLOADED NOW**GREAT LOCATION** SUMMER REAR COTTAGE RENTAL JUST TWO HOUSES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH END BELMAR BEACH**RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM,ONE FULL BATH, WITH KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM**OPEN PORCH**JULY THRU LABOR DAY**BEING
Bradley Beach
1211 Ocean Avenue
1211 Ocean Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean Front Summer Rental in Fabulous Bradley Beach!! Just Bring Your Beach Gear! This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage features a spacious open floor plan. Recently renovated with new floors & cabinets.
Bradley Beach
110 Evergreen Avenue
110 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
You'll be Impressed, Once You Tour This Summer Rental located 1/2 Block from the Beach! Captivating views of Sylvan Lake.
Lake Como
505 18th Avenue
505 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental. 4 BLOCKS TO BEACH ~ CLASSIC SEASHORE ALMOST NEW HOME ~ Walking distance to Spring Lake & Belmar beaches, restaurants and shops.
Belmar
1710 B Street
1710 B Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
FULL SEASON SUMMER RENTAL - Single family cottage in a great location two blocks to beach in popular Belmar. This fully furnished home features a fantastic ocean breeze front porch, a large living room, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms & one bathroom.
Bradley Beach
109 Ocean Park Avenue
109 Ocean Park Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Summer Rental - Updated 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with beautiful water views inside and out. Enjoy the ocean breezes from the front porch.
Lake Como
327 New Bedford Road
327 New Bedford Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 327 New Bedford Road in Lake Como. View photos, descriptions and more!
Belmar
405 14th Avenue
405 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Less than three years young this detached back house has HWD floors, central AC, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, granite countertops, built in storage, private laundry facility and 2 car parking.
Belmar
1000 B Street
1000 B Street, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Are you a responsible tenant looking for cleanliness and elegance at the shore? You're in luck! These owners are looking for tenants who appreciate their quiet, residential community. Available 8/1 - 9/8 for $14,000. 4 beach badges included.
Bradley Beach
Results within 5 miles of Avon-by-the-Sea
Sea Girt
3 Ocean Avenue
3 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Beachfront Rental available starting September 3, 2020. 2 week minimum 2 $10,000 per week. This off street secluded luxurious home offers privacy with access only by private driveway.
Asbury Park
601 Heck Street
601 Heck Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1200 sqft
Annual 4,800 a monthSeasonal 6 months Summer 40kWinter 6 months season 25kWINTER RENTAL or SHORT TERM at The MONROE fully furnished with designer furniture.
18 Ocean Avenue
18 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$19,500
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Extended SUMMER.Come enjoy beautiful Ocean Grove for EXTENDED SUMMER in this oceanfront Grand Victorian.
19 Ocean Avenue
19 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,600
Available June thru September @ $1800-Nightly (7 night minimum) includes 6 Season Beach Badges. Off Season rates October-March @ $5000 monthly. Welcome to The Grande Dame Of Victorians! The Historic Strandvue Offers 6 BRs (Sleeps 16) & 4.
Sea Girt
512 New York Boulevard
512 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Stunning home 5 short blocks to beautiful Sea girt Beach! This home is only available from Aug 1st - August 15th only with a 2 week minimum. 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths,Sleeps 10. Outdoor kitchen and flat screen.Great basement to entertain kids.
Manasquan
38 Ocean Avenue
38 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5000 sqft
Luxurious summer rental with spectacular water views. This home has so much to offer words cannot describe this incredible property. Close to all major highways, train station and all that Manasquan has to offer....
Spring Lake
10 Monmouth Shire Lane
10 Monmouthshire Lane, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
Ocean Views!! Enjoy this New Construction summer oasis in Spring Lake! Overlooking the beautiful Spring Lake beach & Lake, this turnkey house is the perfect location for summer walking distance to town and on a cul-de-sac! With 6 bedrooms & 5 Full,
Sea Girt
108 Neptune Place
108 Neptune Place, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3480 sqft
Still looking to spend your vacation in Sea Girt? This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental and yes it has a in-ground heated saltwater pool with a Cabana and bath.
