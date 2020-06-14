148 Furnished Apartments for rent in Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ

/
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
418 Norwood Lane
418 Norwood Ln, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
Absolutely adorable seashore cottage for rent for the summer season.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
203 Ocean Avenue
203 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 Bedroom
$10,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Season Summer Rental 2nd floor apartment across from the Beautiful Avon Beach. Furnished, Utilities Included. Bring your linens and your toothbrush you'll be all set to go.
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
112 Sylvania Avenue
112 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3631 sqft
Perfect vacation home located close to the beach in sought after Avon-By-The-Sea.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
337 Norwood Avenue
337 Norwood Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1200 sqft
2020 SUMMER SEASON JUNE JULY AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER RENTAL. JUNE $6,000 JULY $15,000 AUGUST $15,000, SEPTEMBER $6,000, TWO WEEK RENTAL $7,500, WINTER RENTAL $1,600 PER MONTH OCTOBER-MAY.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
7 Lincoln Avenue
7 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer rental available, only 1 house in from the beach with incredible ocean views! Neat and clean, beachy feel, fully furnished. Great home for entertaining with 1st floor living/dining area, 2nd fl great room w/ocean views, wet bar & WF balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Avon-by-the-Sea
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 5th Avenue
204 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL! Available May 31st to September 12th. Rentals are: June for $4,000. July not available, and August for $7,000. Additional weeks to September 12th for $3,000.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
5 Ocean Avenue
5 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
This is your beach getaway! Located on Ocean Ave. in North Belmar. This clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is available in July for $6000, August $6500 & September $4,000. August 1-Labor Day $7500.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
660 sqft
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available monthly or longer for summer! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
419 10th Avenue
419 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
*NEW TO THE MARKET *Belmar Summer Rental Available Immediately* for June ONLY .Ideal Summer Get away, Perfect for Sun & Relaxation. Clean & Well Appointed! Fully Furnished with Two Generously Sized Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
West Belmar
1 Unit Available
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
106 2nd Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
605 Monmouth Avenue
605 Monmouth Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Only available September 15th to Oct 1st currently. The cutest house on the street and just a few short blocks to the beach! This completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is now available for rent.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
905 Central Avenue
905 Central Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
FULL SUMMER RENTAL just 2 blocks from the beach. Looking for an escape? Look no more! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is now available for the full summer season in beautiful Bradley Beach.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
407 2nd Avenue
407 2nd Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1665 sqft
Aug 1 - Aug 31 - $10,000!Beautiful South side of Bradley Beach - park your car in the driveway and walk a few blocks East to the beach or a few blocks West to great take out restaurants & shops.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1402 C Street
1402 C Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Summer rental! This gorgeous 3 bed 3 bath home is perfectly located! 3 blocks to the beach or 3 blocks to the shops and restaurants on Main Street! First floor offers an open floor plan with large living and dining areas, full bath and Beautiful
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
108 Clark Avenue
108 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful New Build (2016) for your ideal Ocean Grove vacation! 3 bd (2 queen & 1 king master en-suite w/balcony), 2.5 bath.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
115 15th Avenue
115 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Desirable beach block !...spacious, pristine, stand alone family home...this home has 3 bedrooms with an expansive loft offering multiple options and 3 full bathrooms...
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
307 18th Avenue
307 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL located just over two blocks to Belmar's fabulous beach & boardwalk.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
115 11th Avenue
115 Eleventh Ave, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
SUMMER MONTHLY RENTAL - Available August through Labor Day (8/1-9/7) - Cute beach cottage located less than one block to the beach in beautiful Belmar! Home is fully furnished and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen with breakfast bar, living
1 of 9
Last updated May 19 at 07:00am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1710 B Street
1710 B Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
FULL SEASON SUMMER RENTAL - Single family cottage in a great location two blocks to beach in popular Belmar. This fully furnished home features a fantastic ocean breeze front porch, a large living room, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms & one bathroom.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1003 C Street
1003 C Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Completely remodeled Craftsman summer home located three blocks to the beach & close to downtown Belmar. This impeccable home offers central a/c, attractive hardwood floors & is tastefully furnished.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
218 4th Avenue
218 4th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2nd Beach Block! Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Bradley Beach home available for weekly/monthly rental. Relax on the front porch and grill/dine on the patio after a fun day at the beach.
1 of 9
Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
405 14th Avenue
405 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Less than three years young this detached back house has HWD floors, central AC, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, granite countertops, built in storage, private laundry facility and 2 car parking.
