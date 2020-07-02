15 Stanton Place

Amenities

Nicely appointed duplex townhome in the most convenient part of Avon. Just a short distance to the bus, and Belmar or Bradley train stations. Walk to shops and restaurants, or the beautiful Avon beach. Asbury nightlife is 5 minutes away. This is a great year round or Summer lifestyle with two levels plus basement and small rear yard. Managed by accomplished, responsible and attentive Owner who has many rentals in the area and will paint the unit prior to occupancy. The first level features a living room, dining room, kitchen, a half-bath and washer and dryer. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a full bath. Hardwood floors throughout and available for immediate occupancy.