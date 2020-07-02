All apartments in Avon-by-the-Sea
Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
15 Stanton Place
15 Stanton Place

15 Stanton Place · (732) 449-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Stanton Place, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ 07717
Avon-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Nicely appointed duplex townhome in the most convenient part of Avon. Just a short distance to the bus, and Belmar or Bradley train stations. Walk to shops and restaurants, or the beautiful Avon beach. Asbury nightlife is 5 minutes away. This is a great year round or Summer lifestyle with two levels plus basement and small rear yard. Managed by accomplished, responsible and attentive Owner who has many rentals in the area and will paint the unit prior to occupancy. The first level features a living room, dining room, kitchen, a half-bath and washer and dryer. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a full bath. Hardwood floors throughout and available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Stanton Place have any available units?
15 Stanton Place has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Stanton Place have?
Some of 15 Stanton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Stanton Place currently offering any rent specials?
15 Stanton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Stanton Place pet-friendly?
No, 15 Stanton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon-by-the-Sea.
Does 15 Stanton Place offer parking?
Yes, 15 Stanton Place offers parking.
Does 15 Stanton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Stanton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Stanton Place have a pool?
No, 15 Stanton Place does not have a pool.
Does 15 Stanton Place have accessible units?
No, 15 Stanton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Stanton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Stanton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Stanton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Stanton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
