carroll county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:13 AM
63 Apartments for rent in Carroll County, NH📍
30 High Pasture West Road
30 30u01 High Pastures West, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3068 sqft
*** Season Rental*** This beautiful 3+ Bedroom, 3 Bath unit is uniquely situated right on Black Mountain Ski Slopes. Seasonal Winter Rental, Ski in and out right from the back door. Also may be available late summer & fall to rent.
210 Forbes Drive
210 Forbes Drive, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1292 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL 11/1 - 4/30. Private retreat! Three bedroom, remodeled home to rent for the season, in quiet neighborhood!! New appliances and granite countertops round out this beautiful kitchen.
283 NH Rt16a Right
283 White Mountain Road, Carroll County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL: JUNE 1st to OCTOBER 31st ONLY 6 room, 2 bedroom in a 2-family on Route 16a Intervale. Furnished. Tenant must provide own linens. NO PERMENANT RENTAL: 5 MONTHS ONLY. $1,400.00 per month plus $2,000.00 security deposit.
7 Nettie Way
7 Nettie Way, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,087
1280 sqft
This four bedroom two bath cottage on Lake Kanasatka is the perfect spot for a vacation or weekend getaway. The main level features two bedrooms and an open kitchen/living area that leads to an outside wrap-around deck.
118 North Main Street
118 North Main Street, Wolfeboro, NH
8 Bedrooms
$2,950
3832 sqft
Charming New Englander located in Downtown Wolfeboro, Walk to shops, restaurants and the lake. Close to schools, hospital and supermarkets. 8 bedrooms and 7 baths.
86 Wentworth Rd
86 Wentworth Road, Carroll County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
726 sqft
Two Bedroom Single Family in Sanbornville, Right Off 16 - This updated two bedroom house in Sanbornville is not to be missed. The hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances make for a great kitchen space, which is open to the living room.
28 Wawbeek Road
28 Wawbeek Road, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Weekly. Spectacular sunset views from this charming lake house on Lake Winnipesaukee. Screened porch looks at the lake, mountains and 20' dock. Close to Melvin Village and Bald Peak Golf Course.
7 Oak Landing Road
7 Oak Landing Road, Carroll County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
5020 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $6,000 - $12,000 PER WEEK - Custom Waterfront Estate positioned on 132 feet of Lake Winnipesaukee shore front, 3 slip u-shaped dock with sun deck, 2 moorings, and sandy beach.
63 Banfield Road
63 Banfield Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1499 sqft
WEEKLY...CHARMING 3 BEDROOM WELL MAINTAINED COTTAGE ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE; NICE LEVEL LOT WITH SOUTHWESTERN EXPOSURE, DOCK AND EASY ACCESS FOR SWIMMING. CONVENIENT TO WOLFEBORO FOR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND WOLFEBORO BAY.
10 Red Gate Road
10 Red Gate Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Weekly...Cozy waterfront Cabin in a 14 unit cottage colony with a beautiful shared private sandy beach on Lake Winnipesaukee a 18 foot boat slip is extra. Rec hall, basketball and shuffleboard court. Internet, TV/ROKU.
65 Fullerton Shore Street
65 Fullerton Shore, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Weekly. Placed on a beautiful secluded 1.4 acre property on a private road, this family owned three bedroom, two full bath home with a fully applianced kitchen, master bedroom with bath. The house was designed to give every room a view of the lake.
5 Point Sewall Road
5 Pointe Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
2000 sqft
Weekly. Large family home with all the amenities. Close to town and beautiful town beach on Lake Winnipesaukee.NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOCOO
2 KENISTON Island
2 Keniston Island, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1283 sqft
WEEKLY Summer Rental LOVELY ISLAND COTTAGE WITH WONDERFUL SUNSETS. SHORT BOAT RIDE TO WOLFEBORO TOWN DOCKS FOR SHOPPING AND RESTRAINTS..- Space to play. 180 degree waterfront, with views of Wolfeboro and up lake.
57 Fernald Crossing Street
57 Fernald Crossing, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Weekly...Charming cottage on Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro. 4 - 5 bedrooms, screen porch, close to walking trails and downtown Wolfeboro shopping, restaurants and activities; House has a dock, great swimming and great place to relax.
3 Earl Shore Road
3 Earl Shore Road, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2357 sqft
WEEKLY. GREAT COTTAGE ON WINTER HARBOR, BEACH, DOCK, DECK AND WONDERFUL SUNSET VIEWS. SPACIOUS, 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS. WILL ACCOMMODATE UP 10 VACATIONERS AND A WELL BEHAVED DOG. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOCOLE
66 Governor Wentworth Highway
66 Governor John Wentworth Highway, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2248 sqft
Welcome to Winter Harbor in Tuftonboro with one of the best water access townships on Lake Winnipesaukee. This beautifully and completely rebuilt year-round waterfront home faces west, with protected waters, so you get the best of both.
3 Evergreen Way
3 Evergreen Way, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Weekly...Charming waterfront cottage nestled in the woods with beautiful views and family friendly sandy beach and 24' dock on Lake Winnipesaukee. Total privacy. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024632 WOCRAIG
190 Sewall Road
190 Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
2476 sqft
Weekly Summer rental Located on Sewall Road in Wolfeboro with only a short walk to down town. Home features 5 bedroom, 3 bath main house plus detached 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest house with great views.
105 Red Hill Road
105 Red Hill Road, Carroll County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1584 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $1,650 PER WEEK - 180 ft of waterfront on Lake Kanasatka, private sandy beach, and 26ft dock! This quaint home boasts 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, living room w/ lake views, dining area, three season porch, fully equipped
67 Leeward Shores Road
67 Leaward Shores Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1495 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL - Available off season & high season $2,500 - $3,500 PER WEEK Welcome to the Sandy Beach Cottage! You will be blown away by this amazing beach, spacious, sandy protected by a slight cove in the shoreline, gradual incline perfect for
0 Chase Point Road
0 Chase Point Road, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Weekly...Plenty of privacy in this charming traditional lake house on Lake Winnipesaukee with deck and dock. Fantastic views from beautiful front porch. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOTOM
1 LEWANDO Lane
1 Lewando Ln, Wolfeboro, NH
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3554 sqft
Weekly...Lake Winnipesaukee Wolfeboro Bay Waterfront Vacation Rental with 20x50 ft dock. Located within walking distance of downtown Wolfeboro and its amenities this home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Sleep 10 people very comfortably.
17 Walt's Lane
17 Walt's Lane, Carroll County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Weekly summer rental, not available for the summer of 2020...Delightful Rust Pond with great views of water and mountains. Great place to come and relax and enjoy the serenity of Rust Pond. NH R&M TAX LIC #024832 . WOMIN
470 SEWALL Road
470 Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
2884 sqft
If you're looking for a home with a large front porch right on Lake Winnipesaukee where you can enjoy soft breezes coming off the lake and beautiful mountain views; a home with a large sandy beach where you can teach young children to swim; a home
