/
/
york county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
75 Apartments for rent in York County, ME📍
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
37 Brook Street
37 Brook Street, Sanford, ME
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1450 sqft
The charm of old meets fresh in this renovated unit with new floors! This spacious, bright apartment allows a sense of peace and serenity. The greys convey luxury and the whites represent purity and cleanliness.
1 of 47
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
456 FERRY RD
456 Ferry Road, Saco, ME
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1950 sqft
”””WEEKLY”””SUMMER RENTAL!!!! FERRY BY THE SEA - Property Id: 73937 This is a weekly summer property June 2850 per week July 3850 per week August 3850 per week Plus 250 cleaning fee Across the river, 1.1 mile from camp Ellis beach. .
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1714 State Rd
1714 State Road, South Eliot, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Beds 1.5 Bath - House - Property Id: 317805 3 bed/1.5 ba home sits on 2+ acres & has been recently updated with first floor laundry - new washer and dryer included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
116 Whipple Road
116 Whipple Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
950 sqft
Kittery ~ Whipple Road, two bedroom apartment (1/2 of the home). You will feel like you are on vacation year round living at the location for this truly unique property. Enjoy grilling by the river from your quiet patio and yard.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Farmgate Road - 24
24 Farmgate Road, York County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
782 sqft
Enjoy this first floor unit located at 24 Farmgate Rd within the Farmgate Condominiums in South Berwick. This location is situated in a country setting behind the South Berwick Police Department close to Berwick Academy.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
18 Union Avenue
18 Union Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
6 Bedrooms
$4,100
2186 sqft
Excellent *WINTER RENTAL*!! Huge 6 bedroom, 3 bath house with off street parking steps from the beach. Water Sewer cable/wifi included. Tenant pays electricity bill. First, last and security deposit due at signing.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
311 Seaside Avenue - 5
311 Seaside Ave, Saco, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1569 sqft
This is a partially furnished 2bdr 2bth condo with an amazing ocean view, it comes with a one car garage and one other dedicated parking space.
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
77 Government Street
77 Government Street, Kittery, ME
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1872 sqft
The homeowners take pride and joy in their meticulously updated four bedroom cape, that is situated in a corner lot, located in a highly desired neighborhood.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
9 Commercial Street
9 Commercial Street, Kittery, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1647 sqft
Two great communities at your doorstep! Walk to all things Kittery and Portsmouth. This spacious duplex is a rare find. Three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, washer/dryer. Separate kitchen, dining and living room on the first floor.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
105 East Grand Avenue - 3, #3
105 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,175
925 sqft
** Winter Rental ** Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo resting feet from the beach! Unit offers washer/ dryer, cable, internet and garage! Unit is up one flight of stairs. Available Sept 5, 2020 - June 3, 2021. Sorry, no pets. 12 unit condo located .
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Gowen Lane
5 Gowen Lane, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
859 sqft
Three Bedroom Single Family for Rent - Check out this marvelous three bedroom single family home for rent in York. Complete with a one car garage and fenced in yard, this wonderful home has plenty of charm.
1 of 27
Last updated December 19 at 09:47 AM
1 Unit Available
66 Rogers
66 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
700 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, are two words that describe this charming duplex townhouse complete with farmers porch with room for your rocking chairs.
Results within 1 mile of York County
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Dawson St.
8 Dawson St, Milton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Milton two bedroom with large barn - Available on July 1 is a two bedroom one full bath house with nice deck with a large barn in Milton. This apartment has hard wood floors, lots of closet space and a small back yard. Large barn for storage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
461 Main St.
461 Main Street, Strafford County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1593 sqft
461 Main St. Available 09/18/20 Four bedroom house - large yard - Available in September is a beautiful cape style home with a large fenced yard and a screened in porch for you to enjoy.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
121 Bow St. Unit A2
121 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1254 sqft
121 Bow St.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Fleet St #3-1
90 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
380 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Right in the Heart of Downtown - Dream of living in downtown Portsmouth? Now's your chance! This one bedroom condo overlooks Market St and all its restaurants and shops. The flooring and counter tops provide an updated look.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Merrimac Street
10 Merrimack Street, Portsmouth, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
850 sqft
Walk to Downtown from this spacious apartment! Located on the 3rd floor, this unit features a large living room, bedroom and kitchen, with tons of natural light. Lots of closet space, too!! HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED.One off street parking space.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
35 Grove Street
35 Grove Street, Rochester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2400 sqft
Second Floor, two bedroom, one bathroom unit, & two off-street parking spots. Close to Dunkin Donuts & the Maine border. Natural gas heat. Brand new stainless steel appliances coming Friday (June 26).
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
140 Penhallow Street
140 Penhallow St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$3,950
775 sqft
Two Story Penthouse In "The Residences at Chamfered Corner" that is available immediately. Chamfered Corner is a 4 unit newly renovated apartment building in historic downtown Portsmouth.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
122 Mill Pond Way
122 Mill Pond Way, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1847 sqft
This stunning two bedroom, two and a half bath, condominium with serene views of the North Mill Pond has it all. Walkable to historic downtown Portsmouth and an impressive array of dining, shopping, parks and recreation.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Spring Street
108 Spring Street, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,585
900 sqft
108 Spring Street ~ Less than one mile walk to downtown Portmouth Market Square. This one bedroom apartment is light and bright. Located in a four apartment home that is quiet, well maintained and peaceful.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
65 woodland green Road
65 Woodland Grn, Rochester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
Enjoy your quiet and spacious end unit, with your own private deck, and woodland backyard.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
80 Fleet Street
80 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,800
490 sqft
Call/text Cathy at 603-809-3669 for more information. Great rental unit fully furnished right down to the dishes, pots and pans, bedding and modern furniture available immediately.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
500 Market Street
500 Market Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Location and parking are two great features of this condo.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the York County area include University of Southern Maine, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, Boston College, and Boston University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MAWoburn, MAExeter, NHPortsmouth, NHKittery, MERochester, NHDover, NHSomersworth, NH