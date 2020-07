Amenities

WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31ST. Three bedroom, two bath top floor unit in an upscale two unit building within sight and sound of the beach on Myrica Avenue in sought after Rye. Open concept living, dining and kitchen with island. Radiant heated marble baths and wood burning fireplace. This is a fully furnished winter rental at $2,600 per month, plus utilities. Credit and reference check required.