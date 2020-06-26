All apartments in Rockingham County
Find more places like 74 Glengarry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockingham County, NH
/
74 Glengarry Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:17 AM

74 Glengarry Drive

74 Glengarry Dr · (603) 234-6186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

74 Glengarry Dr, Rockingham County, NH 03885

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available immediately lovely townhouse condominium in desirable Glengarry. Open concept with cathedral ceiling, wood floors slider to large deck overlooking treed common area. Glengarry has 32 Acres of wooded common lands great for walking, jogging or just sitting on your deck enjoying the quiet. Walk to the Discovery Center where there is a board walk along the Great Bay. Full basement with washer and dryer. Area to store kayaks. approximately five miles to I-95, downtown Portsmouth and Pease Trade Port. Two person limit , no animals, or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Glengarry Drive have any available units?
74 Glengarry Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 74 Glengarry Drive have?
Some of 74 Glengarry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Glengarry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
74 Glengarry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Glengarry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 74 Glengarry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockingham County.
Does 74 Glengarry Drive offer parking?
No, 74 Glengarry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 74 Glengarry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Glengarry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Glengarry Drive have a pool?
No, 74 Glengarry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 74 Glengarry Drive have accessible units?
No, 74 Glengarry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Glengarry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Glengarry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Glengarry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Glengarry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 74 Glengarry Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Main Street Woodmont Commons
30 Main Street
Londonderry, NH 03038

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Revere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAAmesbury Town, MAHooksett, NHLondonderry, NHDerry, NHMethuen Town, MAHaverhill, MA
Portsmouth, NHKittery, MEExeter, NHRochester, NHDover, NHSomersworth, NHEast Merrimack, NHConcord, NHAndover, MAWilmington, MADanvers, MABeverly, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity