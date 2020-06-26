74 Glengarry Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available immediately lovely townhouse condominium in desirable Glengarry. Open concept with cathedral ceiling, wood floors slider to large deck overlooking treed common area. Glengarry has 32 Acres of wooded common lands great for walking, jogging or just sitting on your deck enjoying the quiet. Walk to the Discovery Center where there is a board walk along the Great Bay. Full basement with washer and dryer. Area to store kayaks. approximately five miles to I-95, downtown Portsmouth and Pease Trade Port. Two person limit , no animals, or smoking.