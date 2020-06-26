All apartments in Rockingham County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

5 Nicholas Way

5 Nicholas Way · (603) 235-2598
Location

5 Nicholas Way, Rockingham County, NH 03290

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Nicholas Way · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2296 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nottingham Colonial for RENT! - Gorgeous Colonial for Lease...is conveniently located on a large lot that offers relaxing country charm & plenty of privacy. Entering into the foyer you are greeted by beautiful hardwood floors that continue throughout 1st floor. A formal dining area to your right that opens into the spacious open concept kitchen. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, cherry cabinets, 2 pantries, slider to newer deck & a 9 foot island. Grand family room with cathedral ceilings & picture window overlooking the front yard. A den with a cozy pellet stove great for the chilly months. 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor including master with walk in closet & bath. Nottingham has a town beach on Pawtuckaway Lake , a short drive away from Mendums Pond, Route 16, local restaurants & stores. No pets or smokers please; subject to credit, back-round and references. $2650 per month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4861773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Nicholas Way have any available units?
5 Nicholas Way has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Nicholas Way have?
Some of 5 Nicholas Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Nicholas Way currently offering any rent specials?
5 Nicholas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Nicholas Way pet-friendly?
No, 5 Nicholas Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockingham County.
Does 5 Nicholas Way offer parking?
No, 5 Nicholas Way does not offer parking.
Does 5 Nicholas Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Nicholas Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Nicholas Way have a pool?
No, 5 Nicholas Way does not have a pool.
Does 5 Nicholas Way have accessible units?
No, 5 Nicholas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Nicholas Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Nicholas Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Nicholas Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Nicholas Way does not have units with air conditioning.
