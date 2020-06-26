5 Nicholas Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets range

Nottingham Colonial for RENT! - Gorgeous Colonial for Lease...is conveniently located on a large lot that offers relaxing country charm & plenty of privacy. Entering into the foyer you are greeted by beautiful hardwood floors that continue throughout 1st floor. A formal dining area to your right that opens into the spacious open concept kitchen. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, cherry cabinets, 2 pantries, slider to newer deck & a 9 foot island. Grand family room with cathedral ceilings & picture window overlooking the front yard. A den with a cozy pellet stove great for the chilly months. 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor including master with walk in closet & bath. Nottingham has a town beach on Pawtuckaway Lake , a short drive away from Mendums Pond, Route 16, local restaurants & stores. No pets or smokers please; subject to credit, back-round and references. $2650 per month.



(RLNE4861773)