/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, NH
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
198 Islington Street
198 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1546 sqft
Looking for a Portsmouth home that finally checks all the boxes on your wishlist, and is just steps from Market Square? From sunrise to sunsets, and through the changing seasons, this top floor condo offers sweeping views from each bright and
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
87 Union St
87 Union Street, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Portsmouth. Completely renovated with a master suit on its own floor.
1 of 3
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
54 Lovell Street
54 Lovell St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1560 sqft
Unfurnished executive rental available to move in by the holidays! Be the first to live in this beautiful craftsman style townhouse located in Portsmouth's desirable West End! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open concept home is tucked away on a private
Results within 1 mile of Portsmouth
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
9 Pioneer Point
9 Pioneer Road, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2625 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! Stay in this very clean unit on Eastman Lake and enjoy being close to South Cove, close and convenient to exit 13, and right on the lake! The condo features 3 bedrooms with a bedroom on the
Results within 10 miles of Portsmouth
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14 Garden Lane
14 Garden Lane, Durham, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1973 sqft
14 Garden Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home Available in the Oyster River School District - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home is located in the UNH Faculty neighborhood in Durham, NH.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
23 Edgewood Road
23 Edgewood Rd, Durham, NH
4 bedroom duplex, one of the bedroom can accommodate 2, 3 levels, full bath and 1/2 bath, laundry room, just 2 blocks to UNH and in town amenities. Off street parking for 3 cars, private 99" x 148" deck of the living room.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
119 Kings Highway
119 Kings Highway, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3560 sqft
Built in 2007, this pristine three bedroom custom home is within sight, sound and smell of the ocean on a sleepy side street just steps from the seaside boardwalk and beach entrance.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
1 Monroe Street
1 Monroe Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated New Englander conveniently located on a dead end street.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
19 East Street
19 East St, Dover, NH
Charming and spacious updated four bedroom, one full bath duplex on quiet side street in Dover.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
46 Atkinson Street
46 Atkinson St, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1294 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom rental available close to the heart of Downtown Dover! Townhouse style duplex within walking distance to town. Sun porch, small yard, 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths, wood floors and eat in kitchen. No pets, no smoking.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5 Gowen Lane
5 Gowen Lane, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
859 sqft
Three Bedroom Single Family for Rent - Check out this marvelous three bedroom single family home for rent in York. Complete with a one car garage and fenced in yard, this wonderful home has plenty of charm.