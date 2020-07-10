All apartments in Portsmouth
142 Cabot Street
142 Cabot Street

142 Cabot St · (603) 501-0463
Location

142 Cabot St, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location! Just a few blocks to downtown and a pleasant walk to Portsmouth's West End, this condo is perfectly situated! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features hardwood floors, an open floor plan & beautiful exposed beams. A recently updated kitchen featuring concrete countertops is open to the living/dining area and filled with sunlight! 2 bedrooms share a bathroom complete with a washer and dryer. A generously sized 3rd bedroom with en suite bath on the 2nd level has beautiful wood beams and can function as a master bedroom or bonus living area! 2 off street parking spaces and basement storage complete this opportunity to live in one of Portsmouth's most sought after neighborhoods! Dogs allowed w/ restrictions. No cats. Rental is not furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Cabot Street have any available units?
142 Cabot Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 142 Cabot Street have?
Some of 142 Cabot Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Cabot Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 Cabot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Cabot Street pet-friendly?
No, 142 Cabot Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 142 Cabot Street offer parking?
Yes, 142 Cabot Street offers parking.
Does 142 Cabot Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 Cabot Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Cabot Street have a pool?
No, 142 Cabot Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 Cabot Street have accessible units?
No, 142 Cabot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Cabot Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Cabot Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Cabot Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Cabot Street does not have units with air conditioning.
