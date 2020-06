Amenities

First Floor unit at Partridge Berry Hills, conveniently located off exit 1, just over the MA/NH state line. Recently updated plank flooring and freshly painted. Rent includes; HEAT, Hot water, water, sewer, landscaping and snow removal! Association amenities include club house, tennis court, playground and indoor heated pool for year round use! Sorry No pets, No smoking/vaping. Available for occupancy May 1st.