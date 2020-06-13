26 Apartments for rent in Laconia, NH

Life in Laconia

Laconia is located in the central portion of New Hampshire, about 30 miles north of historic Concord. Laconia is also situated right on the banks of Lake Winnipesaukee, the largest in the state of New Hampshire and the third largest in New England. Covering over 69 square miles, the lake attracts tons of tourists and provides Laconia residents with tons of opportunity for outdoor recreation. Weirs Beach, the largest public beach on the lake, is located right within the city limits. Additionally, White Mountain National Forest, located about 35 miles north, has great summer hiking and winter skiing opportunities.

During the summer months, Laconia is flooded with local tourists, particularly during Bike Week, a motorcycle rally held in town every June. Though many residents may find this influx of people an annoyance, tourism helps to sustain this small-town economy.

Laconia’s city center is located to the south, in between the large Lake Winnipesaukee and smaller Lake Winnisquam. Much of the best real estate in Laconia is located in the strip of land between the two lakes, and because of the vacation nature of the city, you can frequently find places with a short-term lease, as well as furnished apartments for rent.

On the Lake Winnisquam side of town, you’ll find a few fine apartments for rent on Blueberry Lane. The developments in this area will put you in close proximity to attractions at both lakes, as well as winter skiing in the nearby mountains. These apartment communities offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $700 to $900.

On the Lake Winnipesaukee side of town, you’ll find a great number of apartments and houses for rent with scenic water views. Rentals in this area tend to be slightly more expensive than properties a few blocks west, with two bedrooms ranging from $800 to $950.

South of downtown, you’ll find a few rentals available in small apartment buildings, as well as some duplexes and houses for rent. Two bedrooms here range from $650 to $850.

Good news for animal lovers! Laconia, as an outdoorsy city, is generally pretty pet friendly. So if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding something that is both cat and dog friendly.

So welcome to Laconia! Enjoy all that this beautiful New Hampshire city has to offer!