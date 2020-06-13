Apartment List
26 Apartments for rent in Laconia, NH

1 Unit Available
516 Union Avenue
516 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
LIVE WHERE YOU WORK, 9 rooms perfect for home business 2 or 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath unit large offers a wood fireplace, 2 full kitchens, 4 other rooms, The potential is endless, could be an in-home business,.....

1 Unit Available
67 Provencal Road
67 Provencal Rd, Laconia, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful units! Each comes complete with your own washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning and individual heating systems.

1 Unit Available
83 Pine Street
83 Pine Street, Laconia, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1326 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. The kitchen provides a good amount of cabinetry and features french doors that open up to the fenced-in backyard, all new appliances including washer and dryer.

1 Unit Available
7 Elliott Street
7 Elliott Street, Laconia, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2195 sqft
Available now! Two bedroom, second-floor apartment, walking distance to downtown Laconia. 1300 per month. First month & security deposit required as well as credit check.
1 Unit Available
34 Observatory Road
34 Observatory Road, Belknap County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
550 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL- $1,450 PER WEEK - Lake Winnipesaukee waterfront & 28 ft dock make this the perfect getaway retreat! This rustic two bedroom 3/4 bathroom cottage is located in the prestigious Spindle Point community of Meredith.
1 Unit Available
16 Water Street
16 Water Street, Meredith, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom plus a 1/2 bathroom single family home for rent (yearly) located on a Waukewan Lake canal. Circa 1850 cape style home with some renovations.

1 Unit Available
17 Lake Street - 2
17 Lake Street, Meredith, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
828 sqft
This fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom second floor apartment is located in downtown Meredith with treetop views of Lake Winnipesaukee. The interior has an open, efficient layout.

1 Unit Available
9 Tall Pines Way
9 Tall Pines Way, Belknap County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3336 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL $3,400 PER WEEK - Vintage Lake Lodge on the waters edge, truly a unique property with 150FT of frontage on Lake Winnipesaukee, waterfront deck, gradual inclining sandy walk in to the water, perfect for swimming, 20FT dock, large

1 Unit Available
29 Leopards Leap Road
29 Leopards Leap, Belknap County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2026 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $3,200 - $4,950 PER WEEK - This unique contemporary home is situated on 100 ft of Lake Winnipesaukee at the southern tip of Black Cat Island, a bridged island offering the feeling of seclusion yet ease of accessing

1 Unit Available
6 Wagon Wheel Trail
6 Wagon Wheel Trail, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
808 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $2,150 PER WEEK - Vacation on Meredith Bay Lake Winnipesaukee, 90FT of water frontage, sandy beach, dock, swim raft.

1 Unit Available
28 Broadview Terrace
28 Broadview Terrace, Belknap County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
7200 sqft
Come for the Holidays or Ski Vacation lots going on in the winter months...
1 Unit Available
106 Keewaydin Road
106 Keewaydin Road, Belknap County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1008 sqft
Situated on a quiet dead end road in Center Harbor. Within walking distance to a shared private beach on Big Squam. A canoe is included in the rental. Two bedroom charming home with a screened in gazebo and a nice yard for play.

1 Unit Available
7 Nettie Way
7 Nettie Way, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,087
1280 sqft
This four bedroom two bath cottage on Lake Kanasatka is the perfect spot for a vacation or weekend getaway. The main level features two bedrooms and an open kitchen/living area that leads to an outside wrap-around deck.

1 Unit Available
28 Owl's Head Road
28 Owls Head Road, Belknap County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$8,668
3468 sqft
Beautiful home with everything you need to enjoy a most memorable vacation at the lake. The property offers the ultimate in privacy with over 600' of pristine waterfront.

1 Unit Available
6 Out A Da Loop
6 Outa Da Loop Rd, Grafton County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1000 sqft
Cute one bedroom cottage with gorgeous lake views. One of twelve cottages in the West Wind Community. Shared beach area, boat slip, waterside deck and more. Great spot for an affordable vacation at the lake. This is a weekly vacation rental.

1 Unit Available
495 Center Harbor Neck Road
495 Center Harbor Neck Road, Belknap County, NH
6 Bedrooms
$4,620
3000 sqft
Squam Lake home situated off Center Harbor Neck Rd with nice lake views and beautiful sunsets. Wrap around deck, fireplace, knotty pine throughout and lots of room for everyone. Quiet area with privacy.

1 Unit Available
58 Rollins Road
58 Rollins Road, Belknap County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1616 sqft
Fully equipped 4+ bedroom updated lakefront home. 1 1/2 baths, gas fireplace, enclosed porch and multiple air conditioners. Large dock and gradual drop-off for swimming. A very nice setting.

1 Unit Available
350 College Road
350 College Road, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
1500 sqft
This rustic cottage nestled in the pines offers nice privacy and views of the lake. Great spot for a casual, relaxing and fun-filled vacation on Squam.

1 Unit Available
18 Main Street
18 Depot Street, Ashland, NH
1 Bedroom
$775
600 sqft
Covered deck over Squam River with views of waterfalls. Nicely Re-modeled 1Br with New Milano Rosso counter top, stainless steel range hood and good size refrigerator. Open concept with kitchen, dining, living room and Full bath with tub.

1 Unit Available
53 Squam Lake Road
53 Squam Lake Road, Grafton County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,283
1600 sqft
Weekly vacation rental. Classic summer cottage with screened porch, sandy beach, swim float and more. Southern exposure and over 200' of your own private frontage. Fees and tax are included in price.

1 Unit Available
7 Oak Landing Road
7 Oak Landing Road, Carroll County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
5020 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $6,000 - $12,000 PER WEEK - Custom Waterfront Estate positioned on 132 feet of Lake Winnipesaukee shore front, 3 slip u-shaped dock with sun deck, 2 moorings, and sandy beach.

1 Unit Available
63 Banfield Road
63 Banfield Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1499 sqft
WEEKLY...CHARMING 3 BEDROOM WELL MAINTAINED COTTAGE ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE; NICE LEVEL LOT WITH SOUTHWESTERN EXPOSURE, DOCK AND EASY ACCESS FOR SWIMMING. CONVENIENT TO WOLFEBORO FOR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND WOLFEBORO BAY.

1 Unit Available
105 Red Hill Road
105 Red Hill Road, Carroll County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1584 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $1,650 PER WEEK - 180 ft of waterfront on Lake Kanasatka, private sandy beach, and 26ft dock! This quaint home boasts 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, living room w/ lake views, dining area, three season porch, fully equipped

1 Unit Available
67 Leeward Shores Road
67 Leaward Shores Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1495 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL - Available off season & high season $2,500 - $3,500 PER WEEK Welcome to the Sandy Beach Cottage! You will be blown away by this amazing beach, spacious, sandy protected by a slight cove in the shoreline, gradual incline perfect for
City GuideLaconia
Welcome to Laconia, New Hampshire! Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find the apartment of your dreams in the Live Free state!
Life in Laconia

Laconia is located in the central portion of New Hampshire, about 30 miles north of historic Concord. Laconia is also situated right on the banks of Lake Winnipesaukee, the largest in the state of New Hampshire and the third largest in New England. Covering over 69 square miles, the lake attracts tons of tourists and provides Laconia residents with tons of opportunity for outdoor recreation. Weirs Beach, the largest public beach on the lake, is located right within the city limits. Additionally, White Mountain National Forest, located about 35 miles north, has great summer hiking and winter skiing opportunities.

During the summer months, Laconia is flooded with local tourists, particularly during Bike Week, a motorcycle rally held in town every June. Though many residents may find this influx of people an annoyance, tourism helps to sustain this small-town economy.

Laconia’s city center is located to the south, in between the large Lake Winnipesaukee and smaller Lake Winnisquam. Much of the best real estate in Laconia is located in the strip of land between the two lakes, and because of the vacation nature of the city, you can frequently find places with a short-term lease, as well as furnished apartments for rent.

On the Lake Winnisquam side of town, you’ll find a few fine apartments for rent on Blueberry Lane. The developments in this area will put you in close proximity to attractions at both lakes, as well as winter skiing in the nearby mountains. These apartment communities offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $700 to $900.

On the Lake Winnipesaukee side of town, you’ll find a great number of apartments and houses for rent with scenic water views. Rentals in this area tend to be slightly more expensive than properties a few blocks west, with two bedrooms ranging from $800 to $950.

South of downtown, you’ll find a few rentals available in small apartment buildings, as well as some duplexes and houses for rent. Two bedrooms here range from $650 to $850.

Good news for animal lovers! Laconia, as an outdoorsy city, is generally pretty pet friendly. So if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding something that is both cat and dog friendly.

So welcome to Laconia! Enjoy all that this beautiful New Hampshire city has to offer!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Laconia?
The average rent price for Laconia rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,590.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Laconia?
Some of the colleges located in the Laconia area include Northern Essex Community College, and Rivier University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Laconia?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Laconia from include Manchester, Nashua, Haverhill, Londonderry, and East Merrimack.

