Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed garage on-site laundry online portal pool table tennis court

Inviting you to experience living at Halstead Manchester – where welcoming amenities, luxurious comfort and commuter convenience intersect! NEW - we have just opened our renovated resident lounge/clubhouse, outdoor BBQ grilling station, sports court, children's playground and gaming area featuring corn hole boards!! Each one of our apartment homes is built with finesse. Whether it’s one of our one bedroom or two bedroom apartments, Halstead Manchester has a floorplan to fit your needs. We have a selection of styles and finishes including some extras such as premium carpeting, generous closet space, air conditioning, renovated kitchens and attic storage. Take comfort knowing that your monthly heat, water and sewer bills are included in your monthly rent. And life’s conveniences are just a short drive away – from colleges and universities of the greater Manchester region to Interstates 93, 293, Route 101 and Manchester airport.