All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like Halstead Manchester.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, NH
/
Halstead Manchester
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Halstead Manchester

Open Now until 6pm
22 Country Club Dr · (802) 230-4493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manchester
See all
Northwest Manchester
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH 03102
Northwest Manchester

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 014-28 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 020-21 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 016-35 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 004-16 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 014-03 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 006-04 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Halstead Manchester.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
on-site laundry
online portal
pool table
tennis court
Inviting you to experience living at Halstead Manchester – where welcoming amenities, luxurious comfort and commuter convenience intersect! NEW - we have just opened our renovated resident lounge/clubhouse, outdoor BBQ grilling station, sports court, children's playground and gaming area featuring corn hole boards!! Each one of our apartment homes is built with finesse. Whether it’s one of our one bedroom or two bedroom apartments, Halstead Manchester has a floorplan to fit your needs. We have a selection of styles and finishes including some extras such as premium carpeting, generous closet space, air conditioning, renovated kitchens and attic storage. Take comfort knowing that your monthly heat, water and sewer bills are included in your monthly rent. And life’s conveniences are just a short drive away – from colleges and universities of the greater Manchester region to Interstates 93, 293, Route 101 and Manchester airport.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: based on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
rent: $55/month per dog
restrictions: No aggressive breeds.
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Surface Parking Lot: included in lease, Detached Garage: $75/month.
Storage Details: Patio/ Balcony: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Halstead Manchester have any available units?
Halstead Manchester has 26 units available starting at $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does Halstead Manchester have?
Some of Halstead Manchester's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Halstead Manchester currently offering any rent specials?
Halstead Manchester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Halstead Manchester pet-friendly?
Yes, Halstead Manchester is pet friendly.
Does Halstead Manchester offer parking?
Yes, Halstead Manchester offers parking.
Does Halstead Manchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, Halstead Manchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Halstead Manchester have a pool?
Yes, Halstead Manchester has a pool.
Does Halstead Manchester have accessible units?
No, Halstead Manchester does not have accessible units.
Does Halstead Manchester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Halstead Manchester has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Halstead Manchester?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way
Manchester, NH 03102
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03101
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr
Manchester, NH 03110

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms
Manchester Apartments with BalconyManchester Apartments with Gym
Manchester Apartments with PoolRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Haverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Manchester

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity