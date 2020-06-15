875 Elm Street

Amenities

Manchester's Best address. At an amazing 1117 sq.ft., this is the largest 2-bedroom/2-bathroom apartment available at Red Oak at 875 Elm! Anyone would relish living downtown in this exquisite apartment that was built using the highest quality materials and finishes. Residents here receive all the amenities they deserve, such as an on site fitness center, private washer/dryer, storage, extreme soundproofing, and much more. Cats and dogs of any size are welcome. There is an urban dog park for your exclusive use. Features: 4th floor apartment Cats and dogs allowed. No weight limits on dogs. Breed restrictions apply. Washer/dryer in apt Stainless steel Energy Star appliances including dishwasher and microwave Open concept kitchens with granite counter tops and over sized breakfast bar Central air conditioning and heat Sunny tall windows Carpeted bedrooms and wood flooring in kitchens and living rooms 9+ foot ceilings Residents’ lounge Operable windows Outdoor private terraces and grilling area Covered garage parking Bike storage Large secure storage lockers Fully equipped 24-hr fitness center 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance New residents are not required to pay a security deposit. Broker/Owner.