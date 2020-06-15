All apartments in Manchester
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

875 Elm Street

875 Elm Street · (603) 668-8282
Location

875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101
Downtown Manchester

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Manchester's Best address. At an amazing 1117 sq.ft., this is the largest 2-bedroom/2-bathroom apartment available at Red Oak at 875 Elm! Anyone would relish living downtown in this exquisite apartment that was built using the highest quality materials and finishes. Residents here receive all the amenities they deserve, such as an on site fitness center, private washer/dryer, storage, extreme soundproofing, and much more. Cats and dogs of any size are welcome. There is an urban dog park for your exclusive use. Features: 4th floor apartment Cats and dogs allowed. No weight limits on dogs. Breed restrictions apply. Washer/dryer in apt Stainless steel Energy Star appliances including dishwasher and microwave Open concept kitchens with granite counter tops and over sized breakfast bar Central air conditioning and heat Sunny tall windows Carpeted bedrooms and wood flooring in kitchens and living rooms 9+ foot ceilings Residents’ lounge Operable windows Outdoor private terraces and grilling area Covered garage parking Bike storage Large secure storage lockers Fully equipped 24-hr fitness center 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance New residents are not required to pay a security deposit. Broker/Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 Elm Street have any available units?
875 Elm Street has a unit available for $2,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 Elm Street have?
Some of 875 Elm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
875 Elm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 Elm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 875 Elm Street is pet friendly.
Does 875 Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 875 Elm Street does offer parking.
Does 875 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 875 Elm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 Elm Street have a pool?
No, 875 Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 875 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 875 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 875 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 Elm Street has units with dishwashers.
