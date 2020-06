Amenities

1BR huge apartment - Property Id: 276454



Huge 1BR apartment available June 1. This sunny 3rd floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout, enormous kitchen and comes with a private parking space and lots of closet space. Close to downtown and quick access to major highways. Quiet building with great tenants. Can be delivered furnished. Cats allowed (sorry no dogs). Heat and hot water is included. Contact 603-472-2227 for more details.

No Dogs Allowed



