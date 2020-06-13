16 Apartments for rent in Old Orchard Beach, ME

/
old orchard beach
5 Parcher ave
5 Parcher Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Summer Wks! July 11th BEST beach house IN OOB - Property Id: 111293 THIS IS WEEKLY NOT MONTHLY!!!! Unbelievable property steps to the beach. Sit up the back deck, coffee, ocean breeze, watch and listen to crashing ocean surf.
1 East Grand Ave 209
1 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 209 Available 09/15/20 Fall 2020 OFF SEASON RENTAL: BEACH by the sea - Property Id: 76424 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished condo. Sept 2019-May 2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
204 E Grand Ave
204 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
Furnished, Off season Rental, BEACH - Property Id: 140091 Off season Rental, across from the beach. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Decorated as a beach retreat. Private back yard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
18 Union Avenue
18 Union Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2186 sqft
Excellent *WINTER RENTAL*!! Huge 6 bedroom, 3 bath house with off street parking steps from the beach. Water Sewer cable/wifi included. Tenant pays electricity bill. First, last and security deposit due at signing.
105 East Grand Avenue - 3, #3
105 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,250
925 sqft
** Winter Rental ** Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo resting feet from the beach! Unit offers all utilities, washer/ dryer and garage with remote open access. Unit is up one flight of stairs the unit is Located directly above the garage.
105 East Grand Avenue -2 - 2, #2
105 E Grand Ave, Old Orchard Beach, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1050 sqft
** Winter Rental 2020-2021 Season ** Dates are Negotiable. 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo steps from the beach! Unit includes washer/ dryer and garage. Utilities not included. Sorry, no pets. Winter Rental
9 Kennedy Drive
9 Kennedy Drive, Cumberland County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
9 Kennedy Drive Available 07/03/20 Quiet 3BD/2BA Single Family Home in Scarborough!! Washer/Dryer Included!! Available Early July!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: Part 1: https://vimeo.com/414731735/a49340f608 Part 2: https://vimeo.
19 Units Available
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1125 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.
456 Ferry Rd
456 Ferry Road, Saco, ME
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1900 sqft
OFF SEASON SEPT 2020 fully furnished - Property Id: 111270 Beautiful colonial. 4 bedroom 2 bath. Near Ferry beach, .4 miles. Across from the saco river. 1 mile to Camp Ellis beach. Off season only! SEPT TO MAY Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
33 George Street
33 George Street, Biddeford, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath in convenient Biddeford location.
South Portland Gardens
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,454
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
805 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
South Portland Gardens
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,687
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1410 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.
66 Stroudwater St.
66 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME
Studio
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St: Furnished Efficiency $1000.00 per month includes Heat and Hot Water & Electricity! - 66 Stroudwater St., Westbrook-Furnished Efficiency $1,000.00 per month with Heat, Hot Water, and Electricity included in the rent.
270 Brackett St Unit 3
270 Brackett Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,100
502 sqft
270 Brackett St Unit 3 Available 10/01/20 Lovely Furnished West End 1BR w/ Parking and Laundry Available October - In Portlands historic West End, this beautifully furnished, sunny apartment features restored wide pine floors, intricate crown
63 Day Road
63 Day Road, Cumberland County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
961 sqft
63 Day Road Unit B Available 06/15/20 Gorham Townhouse with a yard! - Don't miss this townhouse style duplex located off Day Road in Gorham. This duplex is two bedrooms and one and half bathrooms.
66 Stroudwater St. #1
66 Stroudwater St, Westbrook, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,225
66 Stroudwater St. #1 - 66 Stroudwater St. #1 Available 07/01/20 Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St. #1: 1st floor 1 BR/1BA apt. $1,225.00 + utilities - Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Old Orchard Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,360.
Some of the colleges located in the Old Orchard Beach area include University of Southern Maine, and Bowdoin College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Old Orchard Beach from include Portland, South Portland, Brunswick, Scarborough, and Dover.