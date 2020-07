Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court cats allowed hot tub internet access

Thomasville by Broadmoor invites you to live your life with amazing on site amenities, buzzing social life and incredible value. Offering one and two bedroom homes, Thomasville offers affordable living that puts you just minutes away from the interstate. Within the community, enjoy indoor and outdoor pools, state of the art fitness center, resident movie theatre and athletic courts. Thomasville by Broadmoor offers apartment living that you deserve.