All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like Roosevelt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
Roosevelt
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Roosevelt

4724 Davenport Street · (833) 266-5069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4724 Davenport Street, Omaha, NE 68132
Dodge Street Corridor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Roosevelt.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Built in 1931, in the heart of the popular Dundee neighborhood, the Roosevelt Apartments reflect the style and beauty of a by-gone era. Massive pillars flank the front entry, leading into an art-deco themed outer lobby. You will be awed as you walk into the meticulously restored common areas. Faux finish block walls and pastoral landscapes adorn the interior walls, lending a serene, elegant aura to the building.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 first applicant, $15 each additional.
Deposit: $300- studio $400-one bedroom $500-two bedroom **additional deposit may be required**
Move-in Fees: $100 administration fee
Additional: $9.75 property protection fee; 34.95 a month for WiFi
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: Non-refundable pet fee.
fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second.
limit: 2
rent: $25/mo per pet
restrictions: Under 35 pounds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Attached underground garage, and spots in alley behind building. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Free storage in basement.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Roosevelt have any available units?
Roosevelt has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Roosevelt have?
Some of Roosevelt's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Roosevelt currently offering any rent specials?
Roosevelt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Roosevelt pet-friendly?
Yes, Roosevelt is pet friendly.
Does Roosevelt offer parking?
Yes, Roosevelt offers parking.
Does Roosevelt have units with washers and dryers?
No, Roosevelt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Roosevelt have a pool?
No, Roosevelt does not have a pool.
Does Roosevelt have accessible units?
No, Roosevelt does not have accessible units.
Does Roosevelt have units with dishwashers?
No, Roosevelt does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Roosevelt?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edgewater Court
12418 Burt Plz
Omaha, NE 68154
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue
Omaha, NE 68102
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street
Omaha, NE 68105
Maple View
3625 N 104th Ave
Omaha, NE 68134
Terrace Garden Townhomes
10100 Grand Plz
Omaha, NE 68134
The Vanderbilt Apartments
11233 Decatur Plz
Omaha, NE 68154
Fox Valley
3920 N 104th Ct
Omaha, NE 68134
Lofts at 15th
801 S 15th St
Omaha, NE 68108

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
Downtown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity