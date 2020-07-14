Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 first applicant, $15 each additional.
Deposit: $300- studio $400-one bedroom $500-two bedroom **additional deposit may be required**
Move-in Fees: $100 administration fee
Additional: $9.75 property protection fee; 34.95 a month for WiFi
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: Non-refundable pet fee.
fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second.
limit: 2
rent: $25/mo per pet
restrictions: Under 35 pounds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Attached underground garage, and spots in alley behind building. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Free storage in basement.