Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range Property Amenities parking bike storage garage lobby cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Built in 1931, in the heart of the popular Dundee neighborhood, the Roosevelt Apartments reflect the style and beauty of a by-gone era. Massive pillars flank the front entry, leading into an art-deco themed outer lobby. You will be awed as you walk into the meticulously restored common areas. Faux finish block walls and pastoral landscapes adorn the interior walls, lending a serene, elegant aura to the building.