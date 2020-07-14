All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Midtown Court

508 S 35th Ave · (402) 382-4037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

508 S 35th Ave, Omaha, NE 68105

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3550 Howard St Apt 10 · Avail. Jul 27

$675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Midtown Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
courtyard
3550 Howard St Apt 10 Available 07/27/20 Midtown Court 1 Bedroom - Charming Midtown community, ready for you to move right in. $99 Security Deposit Special. Please call 402-932-8999 or check us out at https://www.midtownomaha.net/

(RLNE2683964)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-1 Months Rent (based on credit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2, Pet Interview Required
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 45lbs, Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Cats
restrictions: Must Be Declawed
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned Garage Parking: $50.
Storage Details: Garage: $50

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Midtown Court have any available units?
Midtown Court has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Midtown Court have?
Some of Midtown Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midtown Court currently offering any rent specials?
Midtown Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Midtown Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Midtown Court is pet friendly.
Does Midtown Court offer parking?
Yes, Midtown Court offers parking.
Does Midtown Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Midtown Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Midtown Court have a pool?
No, Midtown Court does not have a pool.
Does Midtown Court have accessible units?
No, Midtown Court does not have accessible units.
Does Midtown Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Midtown Court has units with dishwashers.

