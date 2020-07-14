Midtown Court.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-1 Months Rent (based on credit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2, Pet Interview Required
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 45lbs, Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Cats
restrictions: Must Be Declawed
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned Garage Parking: $50.
Storage Details: Garage: $50