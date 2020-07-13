/
apartments with pool
75 Apartments for rent in Papillion, NE with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1058 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
28 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
26 Units Available
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
Studio
$825
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1195 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
East Outlying Papillion
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
Last updated May 11 at 02:05pm
2 Units Available
East Papillion
Meridian Club
1214 Applewood Dr, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At The Meridian Club Apartment Homes, choose a floor plan that best meets your needs. Featuring one, two, and three bedrooms, enjoy the ample space each floor plan provides.
Results within 1 mile of Papillion
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$680
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$700
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1046 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
3 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
8500 Granville Pkwy, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$809
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Ridge Apartments in La Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Papillion
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
42 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$891
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1367 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
6925 S 115th Street Plz, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$865
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1143 sqft
Voted Best of Omaha 2020, Harrison Hills by Broadmoor is where you will experience service and apartment homes that transcend the ordinary. With 16 unique floor plans, there's an apartment that will accommodate any lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thomasville by Broadmoor invites you to live your life with amazing on site amenities, buzzing social life and incredible value.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Montclair West
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$852
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
Last updated July 10 at 08:13pm
13 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Park by Broadmoor
9605 Park Dr, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
942 sqft
Nestled along Johnny Goodman Golf Course, Willow Park by Broadmoor offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that will delight anyone on a budget. Within each apartment home, enjoy the luxuries of ample storage and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 8 at 03:00pm
13 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$828
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
32 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$940
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$930
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1255 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1047 sqft
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$755
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Paddock Road
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$875
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
18 Units Available
Westgate
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$970
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Prairie Lane
Westwood Apartments
11517 Westwood Ln, Omaha, NE
Studio
$635
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$705
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A worry-free community within a short drive of area entertainment and dining. On-site amenities include a pool, enclosed parking, and lots of green space. Pet-friendly.
