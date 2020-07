Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments green community

Join life on the hill, where you will experience West Omaha's premier apartment living. Our generously open studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature first class amenities and trendy interior features that will make you live in style. Within the community, take time to unwind at our resort-style pools, relax with your favorite movie in our resident movie theatre and play some 2-on-2 in our indoor basketball court. At Broadmoor Hills, your apartment will be the envy of all your friends.