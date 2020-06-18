All apartments in Omaha
4915 Mayberry St.
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:26 PM

4915 Mayberry St

4915 Mayberry Street · (402) 810-7651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4915 Mayberry Street, Omaha, NE 68106
Aksarben - Elmwood Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
* 1/2 month FREE with 18 month lease! $250 Deposit with 650 Credit Score!

Fantastic 2 bed apartment with a large kitchen with stainless steel refridge, range and microwave. Washer and dryer are included inside the apartment. You'll enjoy spacious bedrooms and living room. Located just south of Leavenworth on 49th St this you'll enjoy nearby amenitites like Dundee, Midtown, Aksarben Village, UNO, UMNC and just minutes from downtown.

*Build your credit by renting from Wistar!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/4915-mayberry-st-2 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 Mayberry St have any available units?
4915 Mayberry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 Mayberry St have?
Some of 4915 Mayberry St's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 Mayberry St currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Mayberry St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Mayberry St pet-friendly?
No, 4915 Mayberry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 4915 Mayberry St offer parking?
No, 4915 Mayberry St does not offer parking.
Does 4915 Mayberry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4915 Mayberry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Mayberry St have a pool?
No, 4915 Mayberry St does not have a pool.
Does 4915 Mayberry St have accessible units?
No, 4915 Mayberry St does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Mayberry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4915 Mayberry St does not have units with dishwashers.
