Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

* 1/2 month FREE with 18 month lease! $250 Deposit with 650 Credit Score!



Fantastic 2 bed apartment with a large kitchen with stainless steel refridge, range and microwave. Washer and dryer are included inside the apartment. You'll enjoy spacious bedrooms and living room. Located just south of Leavenworth on 49th St this you'll enjoy nearby amenitites like Dundee, Midtown, Aksarben Village, UNO, UMNC and just minutes from downtown.



*Build your credit by renting from Wistar!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/4915-mayberry-st-2 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.