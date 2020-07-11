4504 So. 32nd St.

Amenities
This South Omaha home has 3 beds & 1 bathroom and has lots of character! Updated throughout including granite countertops, tile, and appliances. Upstairs the dedicated master bedroom has a nice walk-in closet. This charming property is also close to interstate and shopping and will be gone FAST!
ALL SHOWINGS ARE SCHEDULED ONLINE THROUGH CHRONICLESPROPERTIES.COM
Applicant requirements listed on website? under "apply now."
W/D hookup and washer/dryer units available for rent.
Dogs welcome initial with initial non-refundable pet fee of 25% first month's rent and additional $25/mo per dog. No breed or weight restrictions.
No section 8 or cats, no exceptions.
Properties are removed from website as soon as they are taken off the market.
