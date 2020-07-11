All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like 4504 So. 32nd St..
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

4504 So. 32nd St.

4504 South 32nd Street · (402) 226-6298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4504 South 32nd Street, Omaha, NE 68107
Burlington Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This South Omaha home has 3 beds & 1 bathroom and has lots of character! Updated throughout including granite countertops, tile, and appliances. Upstairs the dedicated master bedroom has a nice walk-in closet. This charming property is also close to interstate and shopping and will be gone FAST!

ALL SHOWINGS ARE SCHEDULED ONLINE THROUGH CHRONICLESPROPERTIES.COM

Applicant requirements listed on website? under "apply now."

W/D hookup and washer/dryer units available for rent.

Dogs welcome initial with initial non-refundable pet fee of 25% first month's rent and additional $25/mo per dog. No breed or weight restrictions.

No section 8 or cats, no exceptions.

Properties are removed from website as soon as they are taken off the market.
This South Omaha home has 3 beds & 1 bathroom and has lots of character! After the full-scale remodel, it has completely new wood floors throughout and a new bathroom and kitchen- including new appliances. Upstairs the dedicated master bedroom has a nice walk-in closet. This charming property is also close to interstate and shopping and will be gone FAST! No cats allowed & no housing accepted but dogs of any breed/size are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 So. 32nd St. have any available units?
4504 So. 32nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 So. 32nd St. have?
Some of 4504 So. 32nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 So. 32nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
4504 So. 32nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 So. 32nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 So. 32nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 4504 So. 32nd St. offer parking?
No, 4504 So. 32nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 4504 So. 32nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4504 So. 32nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 So. 32nd St. have a pool?
No, 4504 So. 32nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 4504 So. 32nd St. have accessible units?
No, 4504 So. 32nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 So. 32nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 So. 32nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
