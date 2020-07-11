4504 So. 32nd St.

Amenities

This South Omaha home has 3 beds & 1 bathroom and has lots of character! Updated throughout including granite countertops, tile, and appliances. Upstairs the dedicated master bedroom has a nice walk-in closet. This charming property is also close to interstate and shopping and will be gone FAST!



Applicant requirements listed on website? under "apply now."



W/D hookup and washer/dryer units available for rent.



Dogs welcome initial with initial non-refundable pet fee of 25% first month's rent and additional $25/mo per dog. No breed or weight restrictions.



No section 8 or cats, no exceptions.



This South Omaha home has 3 beds & 1 bathroom and has lots of character! After the full-scale remodel, it has completely new wood floors throughout and a new bathroom and kitchen- including new appliances. Upstairs the dedicated master bedroom has a nice walk-in closet. This charming property is also close to interstate and shopping and will be gone FAST! No cats allowed & no housing accepted but dogs of any breed/size are welcome!