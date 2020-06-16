909 Shuman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated, one-level, sunny midcentury all-brick home on quiet cul-de-sac, near downtown Winston-Salem . (Yard and exterior maintenance included in monthly rental price.) refinished oak hardwood floors, new paint inside and out, total kitchen redo with new cabinets, countertops, flooring, appliances. House has easy flow for entertaining, with extra large living room kitcheand large. Three bedrooms; 1/5 baths. Enjoy the glassed in sunporch and large level backyard, ready for a garden this coming spring.