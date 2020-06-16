All apartments in Winston-Salem
Find more places like 909 Shuman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winston-Salem, NC
/
909 Shuman Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

909 Shuman Street

909 Shuman Street Southwest · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winston-Salem
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

909 Shuman Street Southwest, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
West Salem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated, one-level, sunny midcentury all-brick home on quiet cul-de-sac, near downtown Winston-Salem . (Yard and exterior maintenance included in monthly rental price.) refinished oak hardwood floors, new paint inside and out, total kitchen redo with new cabinets, countertops, flooring, appliances. House has easy flow for entertaining, with extra large living room kitcheand large. Three bedrooms; 1/5 baths. Enjoy the glassed in sunporch and large level backyard, ready for a garden this coming spring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Shuman Street have any available units?
909 Shuman Street has a unit available for $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 909 Shuman Street currently offering any rent specials?
909 Shuman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Shuman Street pet-friendly?
No, 909 Shuman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 909 Shuman Street offer parking?
No, 909 Shuman Street does not offer parking.
Does 909 Shuman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Shuman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Shuman Street have a pool?
No, 909 Shuman Street does not have a pool.
Does 909 Shuman Street have accessible units?
No, 909 Shuman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Shuman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Shuman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Shuman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Shuman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 909 Shuman Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West End Station
206 N Green Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
The Residences at the R.J. Reynolds Building
51 East 4th Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Similar Pages

Winston-Salem 1 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 Bedrooms
Winston-Salem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinston-Salem Apartments with Parking
Winston-Salem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Winston SalemArdmore
Town And Country Estates
Mount Tabor

Apartments Near Colleges

Forsyth Technical Community CollegeWake Forest University
University of North Carolina School of the ArtsWinston-Salem State University
Guilford College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity