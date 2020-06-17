All apartments in Winston-Salem
906 GRAY AVE.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

906 GRAY AVE.

906 North Gray Avenue · (336) 722-1834 ext. 1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

906 North Gray Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Reynoldstown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 906 GRAY AVE. · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1391 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
internet access
Charming 2BR/1.5 BA home! - Charming 2BR/1.5 BA home. Large living room. Formal dining room and study.. Main level half bath with washer/dryer connections. 2 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Fully fenced yard. Concrete Driveway. Heat Pump with Central A/C. New refrigerator, stove, and washer & dryer are being installed.

Directions: LEFT onto KNOLLWOOD, Merge onto I-40-BR E, EXIT 6C toward ML KING JR DR, Take the ramp toward WALKERTOWN, SLIGHT RIGHT onto MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR, RIGHT onto NEW WALKERTOWN RD/US-311, Take the 1st LEFT onto N GRAHAM AVE, Take the 3rd RIGHT onto E 9TH ST, Take the 1st LEFT onto N GRAY AVE906 GRAY AVE is on the LEFT.

If you are interested in viewing this property, you can check out up to three keys at our Winston-Salem office. We are located at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103.Our hours are Monday Friday, 8:30 am 5:30 pm. You can check out a key to view the property anytime Monday Thursday between the hours of 8:30 am and 5:00 pm, or on Friday between 8:30 am and 3:00 pm. Be sure to bring a valid drivers license or state registered identification to check out a key. There is a $20.00 cash deposit required for key check out, which will be refunded to you when the keys are returned to our office within 24 hours.

Please call (336)722-1834, visit www.BaldwinCo.com, or reply to this listing for additional details.

Professionally Managed by Baldwin Properties.

BEWARE OF INTERNET SCAMS! Scammers pose as landlords and property managers to try to steal your hard earned money by illegally marketing properties that are actually on the rental market, typically $100-200 lower than actual rental price. Their goal is for you to communicate with them directly from their listings and send them your security deposit and/or rent, while they have no right to accept your money or lease the property they have listed. To avoid getting caught in one of these scams, be sure to contact our office directly. Our main office number is (336)722-1834. All email communication from our office will be from baldwinco.com, we will never contact you from an aol, yahoo, hotmail, gmail, live, or any other internet based email account. Most importantly, be sure you conduct all business transactions in our office located at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd. in Winston-Salem. Our agents and customer service representatives do not accept money or sign leases outside of our office.

(RLNE5424033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 GRAY AVE. have any available units?
906 GRAY AVE. has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 GRAY AVE. have?
Some of 906 GRAY AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 GRAY AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
906 GRAY AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 GRAY AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 906 GRAY AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 906 GRAY AVE. offer parking?
No, 906 GRAY AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 906 GRAY AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 GRAY AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 GRAY AVE. have a pool?
No, 906 GRAY AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 906 GRAY AVE. have accessible units?
No, 906 GRAY AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 906 GRAY AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 GRAY AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
