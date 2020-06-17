906 GRAY AVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities internet access

Charming 2BR/1.5 BA home! - Charming 2BR/1.5 BA home. Large living room. Formal dining room and study.. Main level half bath with washer/dryer connections. 2 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Fully fenced yard. Concrete Driveway. Heat Pump with Central A/C. New refrigerator, stove, and washer & dryer are being installed.



Directions: LEFT onto KNOLLWOOD, Merge onto I-40-BR E, EXIT 6C toward ML KING JR DR, Take the ramp toward WALKERTOWN, SLIGHT RIGHT onto MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR, RIGHT onto NEW WALKERTOWN RD/US-311, Take the 1st LEFT onto N GRAHAM AVE, Take the 3rd RIGHT onto E 9TH ST, Take the 1st LEFT onto N GRAY AVE906 GRAY AVE is on the LEFT.



If you are interested in viewing this property, you can check out up to three keys at our Winston-Salem office. We are located at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103.Our hours are Monday Friday, 8:30 am 5:30 pm. You can check out a key to view the property anytime Monday Thursday between the hours of 8:30 am and 5:00 pm, or on Friday between 8:30 am and 3:00 pm. Be sure to bring a valid drivers license or state registered identification to check out a key. There is a $20.00 cash deposit required for key check out, which will be refunded to you when the keys are returned to our office within 24 hours.



Please call (336)722-1834, visit www.BaldwinCo.com, or reply to this listing for additional details.



Professionally Managed by Baldwin Properties.



BEWARE OF INTERNET SCAMS! Scammers pose as landlords and property managers to try to steal your hard earned money by illegally marketing properties that are actually on the rental market, typically $100-200 lower than actual rental price. Their goal is for you to communicate with them directly from their listings and send them your security deposit and/or rent, while they have no right to accept your money or lease the property they have listed. To avoid getting caught in one of these scams, be sure to contact our office directly. Our main office number is (336)722-1834. All email communication from our office will be from baldwinco.com, we will never contact you from an aol, yahoo, hotmail, gmail, live, or any other internet based email account. Most importantly, be sure you conduct all business transactions in our office located at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd. in Winston-Salem. Our agents and customer service representatives do not accept money or sign leases outside of our office.



(RLNE5424033)