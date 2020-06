Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

Move in ready, upper level 2BR/ 2 bath condo. Bright and open. Freshly painted through out. Shaded balcony perfect for relaxing overlooking grassy area. Large master BR with two closets. All electric. Water included in rent. Washer/ dryer hookups in unit. Convenient to I40 and Hwy52. Call now. This unit will not last long!