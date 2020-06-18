All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:36 AM

714 Old Hollow Road

714 Old Hollow Road · (336) 203-7658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

714 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 714 Old Hollow Road · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.com to schedule AND to view our QUALIFICATIONS prior to applying. NO SECTION 8 - For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.com to schedule AND to view our QUALIFICATIONS prior to applying. NO SECTION 8

This 3 Bed/1Bath Cottage features a 1 car garage, basement for extra storage w/washer&dryer, hardwood & tiled floors! 3rd Bed is in finished attic! Front porch & great yard for relaxing, entertaining, gardening and more! Built in 1949!

RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE-For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf

(RLNE1867259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Old Hollow Road have any available units?
714 Old Hollow Road has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Old Hollow Road have?
Some of 714 Old Hollow Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Old Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
714 Old Hollow Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Old Hollow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Old Hollow Road is pet friendly.
Does 714 Old Hollow Road offer parking?
Yes, 714 Old Hollow Road does offer parking.
Does 714 Old Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Old Hollow Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Old Hollow Road have a pool?
No, 714 Old Hollow Road does not have a pool.
Does 714 Old Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 714 Old Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Old Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Old Hollow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
