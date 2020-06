Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

EXTRA NICE GOLF COURSE TOWNHOME! - Townhouse-style condo, laminate floors on main level and in hallway of upper level. Main level has entry, dining room, kitchen, pantry/laundry with w/d connections, half bath and living room that opens to a private patio and utility room. Upper level has a large master bedroom with huge closet space. 2nd bedroom has a walk-in closet. Both bedrooms have their own private bath. Gas heat, central air. Tenant pays gas and electricity.



(RLNE4072087)