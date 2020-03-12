All apartments in Winston-Salem
Find more places like 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winston-Salem, NC
/
3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5

3300 Starlight Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winston-Salem
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3300 Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3300-5 Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107: 2nd floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with open floor plan. Brand new range & refrigerator. Brand new luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen and bedroom. New kitchen cabinets, countertops, and backsplash. Huge walk-in closet in bedroom. New light fixtures. Fresh paint throughout! Window A/C and electric baseboard heat. Laundry room on site. Water/lawn/trash included. Convenient to public transportation. NO PETS ALLOWED! Available now!

Property is under NEW MANAGEMENT!

$550.00 Monthly Rent
$550.00 Deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 have any available units?
3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winston-Salem, NC.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 have?
Some of 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 does offer parking.
Does 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Hawk Ridge
400 Hawk Ridge Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir
Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Similar Pages

Winston-Salem 1 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 Bedrooms
Winston-Salem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinston-Salem Apartments with Parking
Winston-Salem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Winston SalemArdmore
Town And Country Estates
Mount Tabor

Apartments Near Colleges

Forsyth Technical Community CollegeWake Forest University
University of North Carolina School of the ArtsWinston-Salem State University
Guilford College