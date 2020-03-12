3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5

Amenities
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3300-5 Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107: 2nd floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with open floor plan. Brand new range & refrigerator. Brand new luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen and bedroom. New kitchen cabinets, countertops, and backsplash. Huge walk-in closet in bedroom. New light fixtures. Fresh paint throughout! Window A/C and electric baseboard heat. Laundry room on site. Water/lawn/trash included. Convenient to public transportation. NO PETS ALLOWED! Available now!
Property is under NEW MANAGEMENT!
$550.00 Monthly Rent
$550.00 Deposit
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5835155)