3300 Starlight Dr Apt 5

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3300-5 Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107: 2nd floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with open floor plan. Brand new range & refrigerator. Brand new luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen and bedroom. New kitchen cabinets, countertops, and backsplash. Huge walk-in closet in bedroom. New light fixtures. Fresh paint throughout! Window A/C and electric baseboard heat. Laundry room on site. Water/lawn/trash included. Convenient to public transportation. NO PETS ALLOWED! Available now!



Property is under NEW MANAGEMENT!



$550.00 Monthly Rent

$550.00 Deposit



No Pets Allowed



