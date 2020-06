Amenities

Spacious 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Waiting for You! - Vinyl plank flooring throughout for easy cleaning. Central air & heat. Range and Refrigerator are included.



All electric.



New kitchen cabinets and counter top.



Minutes from downtown Winston-Salem.



Pets allowed with fee, breed and size restrictions do apply



Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have. We can make arrangements for you to see the home as well.

(336) 722-6133 T. E. Johnson & Sons Property Management



Beware of Scams- we will never ask you to wire money



