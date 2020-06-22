All apartments in Winston-Salem
Find more places like 2843 South Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winston-Salem, NC
/
2843 South Main Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

2843 South Main Street

2843 South Main Street · (704) 765-6189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winston-Salem
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2843 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
South Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
This listing is for the upstairs Unit B. Downstairs is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants.

Studio / 1 bedroom available minutes from downtown Winston-Salem, School of the Arts, I-40 and 285. Brand new stainless steel oven / range, new refrigerator, new carpet, and freshly painted. Lease is for 1 year. Parking either behind the property and street parking is also available. No dogs or cats allowed. Please contact for more details.
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Winston Salem. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, stainless steel appliance, storage, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 12th 2020. $525/month rent. $525 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Nick at 704-765-6189 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2843 South Main Street have any available units?
2843 South Main Street has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 2843 South Main Street have?
Some of 2843 South Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2843 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
2843 South Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2843 South Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2843 South Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 2843 South Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 2843 South Main Street does offer parking.
Does 2843 South Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2843 South Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2843 South Main Street have a pool?
No, 2843 South Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 2843 South Main Street have accessible units?
No, 2843 South Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2843 South Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2843 South Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2843 South Main Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Similar Pages

Winston-Salem 1 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 Bedrooms
Winston-Salem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinston-Salem Apartments with Parking
Winston-Salem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Winston SalemArdmore
Town And Country Estates
Mount Tabor

Apartments Near Colleges

Forsyth Technical Community CollegeWake Forest University
University of North Carolina School of the ArtsWinston-Salem State University
Guilford College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity