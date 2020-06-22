2843 South Main Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

This listing is for the upstairs Unit B. Downstairs is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants.



Studio / 1 bedroom available minutes from downtown Winston-Salem, School of the Arts, I-40 and 285. Brand new stainless steel oven / range, new refrigerator, new carpet, and freshly painted. Lease is for 1 year. Parking either behind the property and street parking is also available. No dogs or cats allowed. Please contact for more details.

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Winston Salem. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, stainless steel appliance, storage, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 12th 2020. $525/month rent. $525 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Nick at 704-765-6189 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.