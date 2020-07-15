All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:34 PM

2771 Timber Cove Lane

2771 Timber Cove Court · (336) 361-1146
Location

2771 Timber Cove Court, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2792 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New 3D 4K Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DE1tEhCDrg1

Wonderful home minutes from downtown Winston-Salem, Dash Stadium and just around the corner from shopping w/ the W Clemmonsville Rd Extension. Home features granite c-tops, SS appliances, crown molding, hardwoods, 2-panel interior doors, finished garage, Sunroom and huge Master suite with separate shower & tub in the bathroom. Visit APS Realty Group's site at: www.apsrg.com for Winston Salem Real Estate and Winston Salem Property Management.
Yard work and pest control included in this wonderful home minutes from downtown Winston-Salem, Dash Stadium and just around the corner from shopping w/ the W Clemmonsville Rd Extension. Home features granite c-tops, SS appliances, crown molding, hardwoods, 2-panel interior doors, finished garage, Sunroom and huge Master suite with separate shower & tub in the bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2771 Timber Cove Lane have any available units?
2771 Timber Cove Lane has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 2771 Timber Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2771 Timber Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2771 Timber Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2771 Timber Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 2771 Timber Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2771 Timber Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 2771 Timber Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2771 Timber Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2771 Timber Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 2771 Timber Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2771 Timber Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 2771 Timber Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2771 Timber Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2771 Timber Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2771 Timber Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2771 Timber Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
