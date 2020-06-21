All apartments in Winston-Salem
Find more places like 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winston-Salem, NC
/
1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202

1960 Crest Hollow Drive · (336) 203-7658 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winston-Salem
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1960 Crest Hollow Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
playground
clubhouse
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
Great Location! NO PETS -2Bed, 2Bath Condo on 2nd floor! - For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go to RENTrrc.com to schedule AND to view our QUALIFICATIONS. No Section 8

Great Location!! Pristine 2 Bed, 2 Bath on 2nd floor Condo features access to Clubhouse with gym, playground and more! Great layout open floor plan! All appliances including washer/dryer Included! All Electric. No pets.

View Qualifications at RENTrrc.com- RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 have any available units?
1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 have?
Some of 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 offer parking?
No, 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 does not offer parking.
Does 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
The Residences at the R.J. Reynolds Building
51 East 4th Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Similar Pages

Winston-Salem 1 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 Bedrooms
Winston-Salem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinston-Salem Apartments with Parking
Winston-Salem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Winston SalemArdmore
Town And Country Estates
Mount Tabor

Apartments Near Colleges

Forsyth Technical Community CollegeWake Forest University
University of North Carolina School of the ArtsWinston-Salem State University
Guilford College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity