Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

1701 Thornwood Lane

1701 Thornwood Lane · (704) 275-9330
Location

1701 Thornwood Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27040

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2538 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Now Available!!! This home offers so much, that you must see it! The long driveway leads you up to a unique home. When you walk through the front door, you are greeted with high ceilings with exposed beams in the living room with a fireplace. The adjoining dining room is bright and vibrant. This home has a large back deck, and large back yard..

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Thornwood Lane have any available units?
1701 Thornwood Lane has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 1701 Thornwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Thornwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Thornwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Thornwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Thornwood Lane offer parking?
No, 1701 Thornwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Thornwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Thornwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Thornwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1701 Thornwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Thornwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1701 Thornwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Thornwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Thornwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Thornwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Thornwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
