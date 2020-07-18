All apartments in Winston-Salem
1405 Forest Knolls Circle.
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

1405 Forest Knolls Circle

1405 Forest Knolls Circle Southeast · (336) 722-8301
Location

1405 Forest Knolls Circle Southeast, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Wheeling Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$725

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 970 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Timberline Apartments and Town homes are nestled on the out skirts of Winston-Salem close to Kernersville. Enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants, walking and biking trails and entertainment. We are adjacent to Salem Lake Park, and an ideal commute location. Our serene landscaping, large designer pool, and newly renovated apartments create a comfy and quiet atmosphere. We are reasonably priced with great 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans. The staff of Timberline Apartments and Town homes at 1303 Forest Knolls Circle are dedicated to giving you the comfortable lifestyle you and your family deserve.
Timberline Apartments and Town homes are nestled on the out skirts of Winston-Salem close to Kernersville. Enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants, walking and biking trails and entertainment. We are adjacent to Salem Lake Park, and an ideal commute location. Our serene landscaping, large designer pool, and newly renovated apartments create a comfy and quiet atmosphere. We are reasonably priced with great 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans. The staff of Timberline Apartments and Town homes at 1303 Forest Knolls Circle are dedicated to giving you the comfortable lifestyle you and your family deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Forest Knolls Circle have any available units?
1405 Forest Knolls Circle has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Forest Knolls Circle have?
Some of 1405 Forest Knolls Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Forest Knolls Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Forest Knolls Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Forest Knolls Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Forest Knolls Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Forest Knolls Circle offer parking?
No, 1405 Forest Knolls Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Forest Knolls Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Forest Knolls Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Forest Knolls Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Forest Knolls Circle has a pool.
Does 1405 Forest Knolls Circle have accessible units?
No, 1405 Forest Knolls Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Forest Knolls Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Forest Knolls Circle has units with dishwashers.

