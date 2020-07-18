1405 Forest Knolls Circle.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Timberline Apartments and Town homes are nestled on the out skirts of Winston-Salem close to Kernersville. Enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants, walking and biking trails and entertainment. We are adjacent to Salem Lake Park, and an ideal commute location. Our serene landscaping, large designer pool, and newly renovated apartments create a comfy and quiet atmosphere. We are reasonably priced with great 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans. The staff of Timberline Apartments and Town homes at 1303 Forest Knolls Circle are dedicated to giving you the comfortable lifestyle you and your family deserve.

