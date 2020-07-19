All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1404 Aurora Glen Dr

1404 Aurora Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Aurora Glen Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27045

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1404 Aurora Glen Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home w/ Fenced In Backyard In Rural Hall/Chandler Pointe - Showings begin July 27th. Beautiful newer build 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with bonus room, 1 car garage and fenced in backyard. Located in the Chandler Pointe community in Rural Hall. Convenient to HWY 52 and Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Luxury vinyl plank floors on first floor. Kitchen includes side by side fridge, oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Master suite has cathedral ceiling and double vanity. Includes access to community swimming pool.

Electric heat and hot water.

Washer & dryer connections.

(RLNE5917265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Aurora Glen Dr have any available units?
1404 Aurora Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winston-Salem, NC.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Aurora Glen Dr have?
Some of 1404 Aurora Glen Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Aurora Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Aurora Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Aurora Glen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Aurora Glen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Aurora Glen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Aurora Glen Dr offers parking.
Does 1404 Aurora Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Aurora Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Aurora Glen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1404 Aurora Glen Dr has a pool.
Does 1404 Aurora Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 1404 Aurora Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Aurora Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Aurora Glen Dr has units with dishwashers.
