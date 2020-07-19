Amenities

1404 Aurora Glen Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home w/ Fenced In Backyard In Rural Hall/Chandler Pointe - Showings begin July 27th. Beautiful newer build 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with bonus room, 1 car garage and fenced in backyard. Located in the Chandler Pointe community in Rural Hall. Convenient to HWY 52 and Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Luxury vinyl plank floors on first floor. Kitchen includes side by side fridge, oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Master suite has cathedral ceiling and double vanity. Includes access to community swimming pool.



Electric heat and hot water.



Washer & dryer connections.



