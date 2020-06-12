/
/
newport
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
49 Apartments for rent in Newport, NC📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
202 Sheila Court
202 Sheila Court, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Available 7/1/2020This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers great luxury with an eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. The open living room is perfect for entertaining family and friends.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
225 Howard Boulevard
225 Howard Boulevard, Newport, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Nice 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath apartment completely furnished. Just bring your toothbrush. WATER, ELECTRIC, HEAT AND AIR, INTERNET, & LAWN MAINTENANCE included. Conveniently located in Newport across from Town Park, Library and Town Hall.
Results within 5 miles of Newport
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
503 A Village Green Dive
503 A Village Green Dr, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1446 sqft
Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City - Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City! The covered front porch welcomes you to step inside this professionally furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome that looks straight out of a
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Pirates Lane
103 Pirates Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
103 Pirates Lane Available 07/07/20 3 bedroom Home Located Conveniently in Havelock - Available 7/7/2020 This College Park Subdivision 3 bedroom home is right where you need it to be in Havelock.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Havelock
1 Unit Available
219 Bryan Street
219 Bryan Street, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
219 Bryan Street, Havelock, NC - Property Id: 294412 NO PETS/ NO SMOKING! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 1 full bath home in the heart of Havelock.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4513 Country Club Rd Unit C103
4513 Country Club Road, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
921 sqft
Condo For Rent! - 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor level. Community Pool! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781057)
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
138 Hawthorne Dr
138 Hawthorne Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1520 sqft
Open and spacious floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestle back from the street. Front wrap around deck has vaulted ceiling in living room. Large working kitchen. Huge laundry room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
408 Hardy Rd
408 Hardy Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2221 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Well Maintained Family Home! Home boasts over 2200 sq ft with 3 Large Bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
211 John Court
211 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac. The living space has great vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan and a gas fireplace. Home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
533 Village Green Drive
533 Village Green Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2360 sqft
This exquisite three-bedroom, two and a half baths, two-story condo, one car garage comes with a large bonus room you can use as a 4th bedroom or an office.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
425 Rams Road
425 Rams Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$915
1100 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that offers a spacious living room with fireplace to cozy up next to on those chilly winter nights. Equipped eat-in kitchen that gives you lots of storage and counter space includes range and refrigerator.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown Havelock
1 Unit Available
7 Donnell Avenue
7 Donnell Avenue, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$690
1150 sqft
Available 8/8/2020Nice townhouse, features a spacious living room, large eat in kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry room and private backyard.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
143 Hibbs Road Ext
143 Hibbs Road Ext, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, single story home with easy access to Highway 24.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
144 Witten Circle
144 Witten Circle, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$715
850 sqft
Available 08/25/2020Nice Triplex in great location. Living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to MCAS Cherry Point, shopping and beaches. Pets are negotiable.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
107 Casey Lane
107 Casey Lane, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Very clean, well-maintained home in established neighborhood in Newport. 3 beds/2 full baths, large eat-in kitchen opens to spacious living room. Huge backyard.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
175 Old Murdoch Road
175 Old Murdock Road, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
undefined
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
914 Gum Branch Court
914 Gum Branch Court, Havelock, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2003 sqft
Spacious home in Havelock with fenced back yard, fireplace, 2 car garage and more! Ready for move in July 15 2020, this home features 4 bedrooms with a bonus room that could be 5th, 2 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, dining room and eat in
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1505 Salter Path Road
1505 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Newly remodeled, direct oceanfront, corner unit located on the third floor of the quiet C building. Amazing panoramic views of the ocean from the living room, kitchen, balcony, & master bedroom.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
517 Egret Lake Drive
517 Egret Lake Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
Gorgeous custom executive home in Pine Knoll Shores. 5 bedroom. 4 bath. Lovely hardwood flooring, fireplace w/gas logs. Abundant outdoor living space. Master suite includes large his/hers vanities & closets.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
106 - C Witten Circle
106 Witten Cir, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
798 sqft
106 - C Witten Cir - TWO BEDROOM ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT WITH FIREPLACE AND PRIVACY FENCE SURROUNDING BACK YARD PATIO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN VIEWING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE FEEL FREE TO STOP BY OUR OFFICE LOCATED AT 509 US HWY 70 WEST IN HAVELOCK NC
1 of 11
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
405 Cottonwood Court
405 Cottonwood Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home.
1 of 2
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
119 Jerrett Lane
119 Jerrett Lane, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex home in a very desirable location in the Brookstone subdivision. Kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Newport
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Manchester Rd
115 Manchester Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1450 sqft
115 Manchester Rd Available 07/08/20 Desired Westbrooke Home in Havelock - Available 7/8/2020 Beautiful single family home located close to base and shopping. Large living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Newport rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,090.
Some of the colleges located in the Newport area include Craven Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newport from include Jacksonville, New Bern, Sneads Ferry, Beaufort, and Washington.