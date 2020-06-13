/
/
richlands
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:03 AM
62 Apartments for rent in Richlands, NC📍
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Pete Jones #22
108 Pete Jones Road, Richlands, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
108 Pete Jones #22 Available 07/01/20 108 Pete Jones #22 - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is Richlands. New LVP flooring & New appliances coming soon! Kitchen cabinets are to be refinished. (RLNE5827442)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
106 Annie Road
106 Annie Road, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
**1/2 month free rent off 1st full month's rent * Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with converted garage for bonus/den, covered back patio, privacy fenced back yard and nice storage shed. $40 nonrefundable application fee per applicant.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
101 Nicholson Street
101 Nicholson Street, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
Small town living! Adorable house to rent for just about the same price as a duplex. Nice sized yard. Shed in back yard. Big rooms. Large covered porch. Within walking distance to POPULAR RICHLANDS SCHOOLS, Library/Museum.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
105 Pembury Way
105 Pembury Way, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1724 sqft
Absolutely wonderful home in Maidstone! You'll love the open & split floor plan. This home features a spacious living room with a gas log fireplace & floating wall shelves. The open formal dining area has a box beam ceiling.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
606 Denim Drive
606 Denim Dr, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
Built in 2015, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts spacious rooms, a split and open floor plan,2 car garage and is situated nicely on a corner lot! A must see! Call your Broker today and schedule your showing.
1 of 75
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
200 Rand Street
200 Rand Street, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1423 sqft
Are you looking for an older home with charm? Do you enjoy sitting on back porch enjoying the tranquility and peacefulness of nature? This home has all of this.
Results within 5 miles of Richlands
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
111 River Bluff Drive
111 River Bluff Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2093 sqft
Welcome home to 111 River Bluff Drive in Jacksonville. This 3Br, 2Ba sits on nearly half an acre near the end of a cul-de-sac.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
405 Silva Cove
405 Silva Cove, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Must see this like new rental in the Neighborhood of Killis Hills. Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac this home features an open split bedroom floor plan. Freshly painted, New carpet and LVP throughout, and built in plantation shutters throughout.
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
105 Mingo Drive
105 Mingo Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1536 sqft
Nestled just off the highway in one of Richlands' small communities is this beautifully maintained ranch style home at the end of a cul-de-sac.
1 of 74
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
125 Buckhaven Drive
125 Buckhaven Dr, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1522 sqft
This beautiful ranch style home has a great layout - 3 bed 2 full bath one story home features an open floor plan, granite counter tops, a spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
119 Killis Boulevard
119 Killis Blvd, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1271 sqft
Looking for a cute country home? This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has NEW LVP flooring! It features a covered porch and a large backyard with a privacy fence. Don't miss out on this home! Pets are negotiable.
1 of 71
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
400 Jessica Court
400 Jessica Ct, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1158 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home in that sits on a corner lot in popular Killis Hills.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
241 Bonanza Drive
241 Bonanza Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1648 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Home features a open floor plan; vaulted ceiling and fireplace in living room, kitchen has an eat-in dining area. Great master bedroom and bathroom with a garden tub. Cute bedroom upstairs.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
324 Union Chapel Church Road
324 Union Chapel Church Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$775
Just off the main street interchanges for convenience to Richlands or Jacksonville secluded back yard This 3 bedroom offers space for everyone open great room concept for the main gathering area and spacious front porch and a back deck make this
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
103 Forest Bluff Drive
103 Forest Bluff Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Check out this cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, privacy fence. Schedule your appointment today!
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
454 NW Bridge Road
454 Northwest Bridge Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$940
1647 sqft
Welcome to cozy, country living in this charmingly delightful home. Space galore, original vintage bathrooms, formal dining, a kitchen filled with cabinets and counter space.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
176 Ashbury Park Lane
176 Ashbury Park Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1002 sqft
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy the quieter country living outside the city limits! Come check out this beautiful three bedroom two bath home in Ashbury Park subdivision featuring a covered front porch and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
146 Braeburn Boulevard
146 Braeburn Boulevard, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1518 sqft
This home is a cutie! Walk in under the presence of your own covered porch and into a foyer area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
143 Wheaton Drive
143 Wheaton Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1485 sqft
Tucked away in the Cherrywoods subdivision is this cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. A welcoming foyer that leads into the open living room and dining space with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 17
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
200 Sweet Gum Lane
200 Sweet Gum Lane, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Welcome to 200 Sweet Gum Lane! This 4Br, 2Ba home is nestled into Ashbury Park subdivision. You'll feel right at home in the living room, with its vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and gas log fireplace.
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
305 Scranton Court
305 Scranton Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features ceiling fans, formal dining, walk in closets, large back yard, and patio.Pet screening must be completed by all applicants regardless of if you own a pet. $20 for first pet, $15 for each additional pet.
1 of 12
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
207 Quarry Trail
207 Quarry Trail, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1330 sqft
Quiet neighborhood on outskirts of Richlands, home includes modern amenities, 2 car garage, garden tub and gas logs all situated on .94 acres of land. Bring all qualified tenants for this great rental. CALL NOW!!
Results within 10 miles of Richlands
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir, Jacksonville, NC
Studio
$689
436 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Windsor Place, we are committed to creating a welcoming community for all! From lush interiors to gorgeous landscape, we deliver our residents pure bliss and happiness.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
405 Raintree Rd
405 Raintree Road, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1508 sqft
405 Raintree Rd Available 06/17/20 Right outside City Limits! - Adorable home located right outside the city limits with convenience to all shopping and bases.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Richlands rentals listed on Apartment List is $950.
Some of the colleges located in the Richlands area include Cape Fear Community College, Craven Community College, University of North Carolina Wilmington, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Richlands from include Wilmington, Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern, and Goldsboro.
Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCWinterville, NCNewport, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCMount Olive, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC