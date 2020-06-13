/
19 Apartments for rent in Calabash, NC📍
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Calabash
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Chase in Little River. View photos, descriptions and more!
708 Excelsior Drive
708 Excelsior Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
708 Excelsior Drive Available 07/01/20 Lafayette Park - Beautiful home, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths in Lafayette Park. Open floor plan, large kitchen with granite, stainless still appliances with lots of cabinets for storage.
4015 Fairway Dr 101A
4015 Fairway Drive, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Unit 101A Available 07/01/20 Ground floor 2 bdm, 2 bth condo. - Property Id: 294836 Beautifully renovated unfurnished 2 bdm 2 bth ground floor condo.
1903 Norwood St. SW
1903 Norwood Street Southwest, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2216 sqft
Property located in Schnooers Pointe- 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a loft area - This property is located in Schnooers Pointe. This 2 story property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, loft area and an extra room for an office.
4105 Pinehurst Circle
4105 Pinehurst Circle, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$785
Unfurnished 1 bedroom/ 1 bath on third floor walk up with screened in porch. Vaulted ceiling. Community pool. Storage closet. No Pets allowed.
Tidewater Plantation
1421 Lighthouse Dr.
1421 Lighthouse Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful Home that is mainly furnished (all except the bedroom furniture) located in the Tidewater Golf Plantation over looking the 7th hole on the golf course.
141 Avian Drive
141 Avian Drive, Sunset Beach, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Large 2 bedroom condo in the Champions subdivision in Sea Trail. Take the elevator to the penthouse unit offering a large open area including living room, kitchen, and dining area. Unit includes a large mini suite that features its own entrance.
Results within 10 miles of Calabash
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1276 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410
2100 Sea Mountain Highway, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
550 sqft
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Suite, Fully Furnished, Utilities Included - Very nice one bedroom, one bath suite with awesome view of Harbourgate Marina and the Intracoastal waterway form your private balcony.
3700 Golf Colony Lane
3700 Golf Colony Lane, Little River, SC
Studio
$750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd Floor Studio Apartment - 3rd Floor Studio apartment in Golf Colony Resort Little River. Includes water, sewer, trash and cable. Outdoor Seasonal Pool. In addition to the monthly rent, there is also a $ 9.
1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401
1500 Cenith Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Ocean Green North Myrtle Beach - Beautiful first floor newly renovated condo offers 2 bedrooms 2 baths in Ocean Greens.
Ingram Beach
914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S
914 Hillside Drive South, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Crescent Beach, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home - Walk to Beach and Main Street! - Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom, brick town home located in the popular Ocean Side/Crescent Beach section of North Myrtle Beach.
314 Lake Mist Court
314 Lake Mist Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2065 sqft
Large Newly Built 3 Bedroom Home in Palmetto Greens at Colonial Charters - This is a must see home! This home offers open concept living perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom is located on the first floor with a walk in closet large enough
19 Shadow Moss
19 Shadow Moss Place, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
19 Shadow Moss Available 07/06/20 Shadow Moss - North Myrtle Beach - Newly renovated 2 story, end unit town home includes private balcony off the master bedroom, enjoy a screened porch and patio of the main living area.
504 Cedar Lakes Drive
504 Cedar Lakes Drive, Horry County, SC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Palm Lakes Plantation-Little River - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Palm Lakes! Home offers split bedroom floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances (stove-gas), granite counter tops, walk in closets,
1730 Lake Egret Dr.
1730 Lake Egret Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Seabrook Plantation a gated community located less than a mile from the beach and adjacent to Coastal North Town Center (Publix, Dicks Sportings Goods , Hickory Tavern )which is a enjoyable a golf car ride to the beach, shopping and to Main
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Calabash rentals listed on Apartment List is $990.
Some of the colleges located in the Calabash area include Cape Fear Community College, University of North Carolina Wilmington, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and Coastal Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Calabash from include Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, Leland, Little River, and Conway.