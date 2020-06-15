All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:06 AM

955 Downey Branch Ln

955 Downey Branch Lane · (919) 296-1134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

955 Downey Branch Lane, Wilmington, NC 28403
Devon Park

Price and availability

Amenities

EXCELLENT Location! Most importantly you are a short bike ride to UNCW, as well as plenty of popular shops and restaurants. Despite being centrally located, this community is quiet, and peaceful. Also, you can easily walk to several of the most popular rental sites for UNCW students. Wrightsville Beach / Mayfaire, and downtown are only minutes away! The grounds and buildings are well maintained, and sure to impress all of your visitors. The home itself features…

….......

Covered front entry

Wood like floors in main rooms

Spacious living dining area with built ins

All white kitchen

Neutral color paint and carpets

Updated light fixtures

Ceiling fans

Exterior back patio

Washer and dryer
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Downey Branch Ln have any available units?
955 Downey Branch Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
What amenities does 955 Downey Branch Ln have?
Some of 955 Downey Branch Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 Downey Branch Ln currently offering any rent specials?
955 Downey Branch Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Downey Branch Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 955 Downey Branch Ln is pet friendly.
Does 955 Downey Branch Ln offer parking?
No, 955 Downey Branch Ln does not offer parking.
Does 955 Downey Branch Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 955 Downey Branch Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Downey Branch Ln have a pool?
No, 955 Downey Branch Ln does not have a pool.
Does 955 Downey Branch Ln have accessible units?
No, 955 Downey Branch Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Downey Branch Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 Downey Branch Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 955 Downey Branch Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 955 Downey Branch Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
