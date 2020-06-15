955 Downey Branch Ln

Amenities
EXCELLENT Location! Most importantly you are a short bike ride to UNCW, as well as plenty of popular shops and restaurants. Despite being centrally located, this community is quiet, and peaceful. Also, you can easily walk to several of the most popular rental sites for UNCW students. Wrightsville Beach / Mayfaire, and downtown are only minutes away! The grounds and buildings are well maintained, and sure to impress all of your visitors. The home itself features…
Covered front entry
Wood like floors in main rooms
Spacious living dining area with built ins
All white kitchen
Neutral color paint and carpets
Updated light fixtures
Ceiling fans
Exterior back patio
Washer and dryer
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Amenities: wilm