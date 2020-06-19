All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 1567 Grey Cliff Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
1567 Grey Cliff Run
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1567 Grey Cliff Run

1567 Grey Cliff Run · (910) 859-7238 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1567 Grey Cliff Run, Wilmington, NC 28405
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1567 Grey Cliff Run · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1591 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful, Newly Built Townhome in The Landing at Lewis Creek Estates - Fall in love with this gorgeous townhome that offers 1,591 heated sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a single car garage. It is located the new community of ''The Landing at Lewis Creek.'' It includes 9' ceilings, double vanity in the master bedroom, wood laminate downstairs, and granite countertops in the kitchen.
Close to shops and restaurants, Gordon Road, and more!

No pets allowed. No students. No smoking.

Security deposit amount is subject to approval of tenant application(s).

This home is professionally managed by Ultimate Property Management. For any questions on this home, please call us at 910-859-7238 ext. 2
To schedule a time to view this home, please go here: https://showmojo.com/38a2579051/listings/mapsearch

Why rent with Ultimate Property Management? Each member of our team strives to ensure you receive a personable service and an easy transition into your new home. Once you are a resident with us, you have a suite of tools to make your rental experience the best it can be including: 24/7 maintenance team (yes, with real people!), options for online rent payments with auto-draft capabilities, online tenant portal, in-person move-out inspections with you, experienced, local and personable and here for all your rental needs!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5606049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 Grey Cliff Run have any available units?
1567 Grey Cliff Run has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1567 Grey Cliff Run currently offering any rent specials?
1567 Grey Cliff Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 Grey Cliff Run pet-friendly?
No, 1567 Grey Cliff Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 1567 Grey Cliff Run offer parking?
Yes, 1567 Grey Cliff Run does offer parking.
Does 1567 Grey Cliff Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1567 Grey Cliff Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 Grey Cliff Run have a pool?
No, 1567 Grey Cliff Run does not have a pool.
Does 1567 Grey Cliff Run have accessible units?
No, 1567 Grey Cliff Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 Grey Cliff Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 1567 Grey Cliff Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1567 Grey Cliff Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 1567 Grey Cliff Run does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1567 Grey Cliff Run?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr
Wilmington, NC 28401
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct
Wilmington, NC 28412
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd
Wilmington, NC 28405
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr
Wilmington, NC 28411
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive
Wilmington, NC 28412
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with PoolWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesHanover HeightsDry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon ParkDowntown Wilmington

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity