1567 Grey Cliff Run

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Beautiful, Newly Built Townhome in The Landing at Lewis Creek Estates - Fall in love with this gorgeous townhome that offers 1,591 heated sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a single car garage. It is located the new community of ''The Landing at Lewis Creek.'' It includes 9' ceilings, double vanity in the master bedroom, wood laminate downstairs, and granite countertops in the kitchen.

Close to shops and restaurants, Gordon Road, and more!



No pets allowed. No students. No smoking.



Security deposit amount is subject to approval of tenant application(s).



This home is professionally managed by Ultimate Property Management. For any questions on this home, please call us at 910-859-7238 ext. 2

To schedule a time to view this home, please go here: https://showmojo.com/38a2579051/listings/mapsearch



Why rent with Ultimate Property Management? Each member of our team strives to ensure you receive a personable service and an easy transition into your new home. Once you are a resident with us, you have a suite of tools to make your rental experience the best it can be including: 24/7 maintenance team (yes, with real people!), options for online rent payments with auto-draft capabilities, online tenant portal, in-person move-out inspections with you, experienced, local and personable and here for all your rental needs!



