Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance internet access internet cafe pool table

Stephens Pointe, BRAND NEW luxury apartment homes in Wilmington, NC, offers the perfect combination of upscale living with every day modern convenience while still enjoying rural living. Located in the up and coming area of Porter's Neck on Stephens Church Road just off Market Street/Hwy 17, you are just minutes from downtown Wilmington, Front Street, Wrightsville Beach, Mayfaire, Ogden, just to name a few! You can choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxury apartment homes with beautiful custom finishes and no detail left unnoticed by the design team. All luxury homes feature modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, upgraded designer cabinetry with espresso finish, authentic granite countertops, lavish bathroom finishes, electronic smart locks, full-size washer and dryer sets, large walk-in closets and so much more!