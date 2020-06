Amenities

AVAILABLE from July 1st week & AMAZING LOCATION. Beautiful town home with one car garage in the much desired Wake Forest. Gorgeous kitchen with upgraded white cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances & comes with washer/dryer. Short walk to downtown Wake Forest & convenient to all shopping & highways. Very bright & spacious family room & large master bedroom with walk in closet. Relax in this maintenance free community.