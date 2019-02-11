All apartments in Wake Forest
821 Edgeware Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

821 Edgeware Way

821 Edgeware Way · (919) 787-9375
Location

821 Edgeware Way, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 821 Edgeware Way · Avail. now

$2,295

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
821 Edgeware * 5 bedroom 3.5 baths * 2 car garage * screened in porch * fenced back yard * all bedrooms are good size! - This home has it all in Wake Forest (with Franklin County schools)! 5 bedrooms ( 2 masters-1 down and 1 up), 3.5 baths, 2 car garage, screened in porch and open back deck, fenced in yard, fully equipped kitchen (stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal) and washer & dryer! Upstairs loft along with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths and attic storage. Flooring is vinyl, hardwoods and berber carpet with NEW CARPET on 1st floor. Tenant to take care of yard as well as pay utilities-water, electric and gas. PSNC gas, Town of Wake Forest trash and recycle(919-435-9400) Franklin County Public Utilities(919-556-6136)for water and sewer, and Wake Electric(919-863-6300 for electric.Pets neg't based on breed and size.

Check out our web site at www.Rhynemanagemnt.com or call us at 919-787-9375. Showings Monday -Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

(RLNE4008493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

