All apartments in Wake Forest
Find more places like 7309 Quercus Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wake Forest, NC
/
7309 Quercus Court
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:32 AM

7309 Quercus Court

7309 Quercus Court · (919) 815-6151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wake Forest
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7309 Quercus Court, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 2-Story All brick immaculate home in almost half an acre lot, in private cul-de-sac. Kitchen back splash with under-cabinet halogen lights, breakfast area and sun room. Family room with fireplace. 1st Floor Master with double trey ceiling. Master bath has double vanities, whirlpool, walk in shower and walk in closet. Upstairs has large 3 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and bonus room which could be a bedroom. Pre-wired alarm system. Wrap around front porch, deck, fenced-backyard, 3-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 Quercus Court have any available units?
7309 Quercus Court has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7309 Quercus Court have?
Some of 7309 Quercus Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 Quercus Court currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Quercus Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Quercus Court pet-friendly?
No, 7309 Quercus Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake Forest.
Does 7309 Quercus Court offer parking?
Yes, 7309 Quercus Court does offer parking.
Does 7309 Quercus Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 Quercus Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Quercus Court have a pool?
Yes, 7309 Quercus Court has a pool.
Does 7309 Quercus Court have accessible units?
No, 7309 Quercus Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Quercus Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7309 Quercus Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7309 Quercus Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7309 Quercus Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7309 Quercus Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln
Wake Forest, NC 27587

Similar Pages

Wake Forest 1 BedroomsWake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Wake Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments
Wake Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeastern Baptist Theological SeminaryMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel HillNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Duke University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity