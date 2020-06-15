7309 Quercus Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

Gorgeous 2-Story All brick immaculate home in almost half an acre lot, in private cul-de-sac. Kitchen back splash with under-cabinet halogen lights, breakfast area and sun room. Family room with fireplace. 1st Floor Master with double trey ceiling. Master bath has double vanities, whirlpool, walk in shower and walk in closet. Upstairs has large 3 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and bonus room which could be a bedroom. Pre-wired alarm system. Wrap around front porch, deck, fenced-backyard, 3-car garage.