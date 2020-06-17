All apartments in Wake Forest
341 Hammond Oak Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:33 AM

341 Hammond Oak Lane

341 Hammond Oak Lane · (919) 794-4104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

341 Hammond Oak Lane, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 341 Hammond Oak Lane · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
341 Hammond Oak Lane Available 04/16/20 Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhome w/ 2 car garage in Heritage! - Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhome w/ 2 car garage in Heritage! Townhomes are only connected at garages which provides more privacy - feels like single family home. 2 story family room, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, spacious master bedroom w/ cathedral ceiling, separate tub & shower; and large closets. Washer/Dryer provided. Excellent neighborhood and Heritage schools!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Application is available at www.raleighpropmgmt.com

(RLNE5598385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Hammond Oak Lane have any available units?
341 Hammond Oak Lane has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 341 Hammond Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
341 Hammond Oak Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Hammond Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 341 Hammond Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake Forest.
Does 341 Hammond Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 341 Hammond Oak Lane does offer parking.
Does 341 Hammond Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 Hammond Oak Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Hammond Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 341 Hammond Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 341 Hammond Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 341 Hammond Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Hammond Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 Hammond Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Hammond Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Hammond Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
